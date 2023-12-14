Going into “Survival Mode:” How to cut costs and stay above water

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> This week I learned that my salary is being cut by more than one-third of what I earn annually. The company is in financial distress, and everyone who works here has had to take the same cut.

What advice do you have for me? This is an enormous hit to take before the holidays, and I somehow need to reduce our household spending as much as possible. <strong>— Greg M.</strong>

I’m so sorry to hear that you’re going through this, but you’re not alone. Many companies are restructuring and trying to stay in business in the current economy, and it is likely a necessary step at this point to avoid shuttering the company completely.

First, before you even look for another job, accept that this new salary is your current reality. You didn’t ask for this, you’re in no way happy about it, but right now, it is still your job.

What can you easily, quickly trim from your budget? When you are making cuts to your household spending, you can either use a proverbial hatchet for big cuts, or a scalpel for smaller ones. Anything in your budget that can be classified as a “want” instead of a “need” will take a hit.

So, we’re going to take a hatchet to anything that isn’t a need, and the two things that will take a hit are entertainment and dining out.

It’s easy to stop going to the movies, concerts, plays and attending any professional sporting events. However, one of the biggest areas that people currently spend money is on subscription services.

Subscriptions encompass everything from streaming television and sports channels to payments made for a variety of apps — fitness to music to gaming. Subscriptions also include services that send a monthly box of products to your home – whether it’s dog treats, cosmetics, or food items. They also can include custom content for home exercise equipment or features on new cars that must be paid for monthly to activate them.

According to research firm West Monroe, the average American spends $237.33 a month on subscriptions! The same study noted that when they asked people how much they thought they spent on subscriptions, the average guess was $79.74 per month. Clearly, a lot of subscribing-and-forgetting has been going on, especially when subscriptions automatically bill to one’s credit card.

Go through your subscriptions immediately and decide what you can cut – and I would encourage you to drop everything that isn’t truly essential. Television services can be replaced by an over-the-air antenna (indoor styles can cost as little as $15, and then you’re not paying any monthly fee.) Many apps have free versions and subscription versions which remove advertising from the paid versions. RocketMoney.com has a tool to help you automatically locate and cancel subscriptions that bill automatically.

Next, try to prepare and eat as many meals at home as you can instead of going out. Devote some time to meal-planning and shopping around foods that are on sale at the lowest prices.

Lastly, begin hunting for a new job, just in case you cannot sustain your household at the lower salary, or in case the company does ultimately go out of business. I once stayed at a job far too long in an unpaid capacity. I was working as a website developer, and our company had a very large client who was late paying their bills. My boss encouraged us to stay on and continue working, promising that the company would be healthy again once the client finally paid the bill.

I stayed at this job far too long, living off my own savings, because I really liked the company and believed things would turn around. However, after working for nine months in a completely unpaid capacity, you can guess what happened next: The big web client did not pay, our company went bankrupt, and I learned a very expensive lesson.

Learn from my mistake — protect yourself.