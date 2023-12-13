Briefcase: Dec. 13, 2023

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers to hold

winter meeting

The <strong>Midwest Association of Rail Shippers</strong> will host its annual winter meeting Jan. 9–11 at the Westin Chicago Lombard hotel in Lombard. The theme for the meeting is The 100th Anniversary of MARS.

This rail industry meeting will feature experts discussing their perspectives on the issues and trends currently impacting freight rail operations and shipping. The full schedule includes a day and a half of presentations and several networking opportunities.

“North American railroads are in a strong position to support the safety, environmental, and supply chain efficiency goals of today’s shippers,” said MARS President Kathy Bathurst. “We’ll start the second century of MARS meetings by looking ahead to those opportunities.”

The high point of the meeting will be presentations from key industry leaders including: Elgeo Harris, senior manager, government affairs, Bunge; Joe Hinrichs, CEO, CSX; and Beth Whited, President, Union Pacific.

During the meeting, the MARS Scholarship Program will also be highlighted as well as the MARS Young Professionals. The second day of the meeting will feature the election of the 2024 officers and executive committee.

Registration fee for the meeting is $325 until Dec. 20. After that date, it is $375. A block of hotel rooms is available at the Westin Chicago Lombard through Dec. 18.

Registration and more information about the MARS Winter Meeting are online at mwrailshippers.com.

MARS is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area.

For more information, visit mwrailshippers.com.