Don’t let pet scammers ruin your holiday

CHICAGO — Online shopping remains the No. 1 scam category both locally and nationally, and pet and puppy scams lead the list for dollars lost.

Con artists have the perfect combination of high emotions and the time pressure of the holidays to catch people off guard and steal money from families that were supposed to add a wonderful pet to their household.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, says, “Pet purchasing scams are sad any time of the year, but they are even more heart-wrenching during the holidays, especially if children are involved. Puppy scams were one of the most emotionally and financially devastating scams last year; victims of pet purchasing scams lost an average of $850.”

Scammers entice their victims by posting copied pictures of cute pets, especially expensive breeds, and create phony company websites to trick their victims. BBB Scam Tracker has received many reports of fake web pages impersonating real businesses for this purpose.

To add even more agony to the scam, fraudsters often say they shipped the pet, but there is a problem in transit, and they will need additional funds. The scammer also may demand fees for vaccinations or other last-minute “needs.” Ultimately, the pet does not exist, and the consumer has lost money and emotional investment.

The Better Business Bureau advises extreme caution if shopping for a pet online. The number one red flag in these cases is that the fraudster will find any excuse to never meet in person or have a video meeting where you can see the pet and the alleged seller. The seller prefers to handle communication by email and not by phone.

Common tactics used in pet scams continue to evolve. Scammers increasingly ask for payment through untraceable cash apps such as Zelle, Google Pay, Cash App, Venmo, and Apple Pay.

BBB offers the following additional tips to stay safe:

• Only purchase from a reputable dealer. Check BBB Business Profiles on BBB.org for complaints and customer reviews before purchasing.

• See the pet in person before paying any money. Since scammers are highly unlikely to comply with the request, this may help avoid a scam. At the very least, demand a virtual meeting with the seller and the pet you’re interested in.

• Do a reverse image search of the photo of the pet and search for a distinctive phrase in the description.

• Research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are considering. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price. It could be a fraudulent offer.

• Consider visiting a local animal shelter online for a pet you can meet before adopting.

Who to contact if you are the victim of a pet scam:

• Petscams.com — petscams.com/report-pet-scam-websites tracks complaints, catalogues puppy scammers, and endeavors to get fraudulent pet sales websites taken down.

• Better Business Bureau, BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam online.

• Your credit card issuer — report the incident if you shared your credit card number, even if the transaction was not completed.

For more information, visit BBB.org.