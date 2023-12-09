Briefcase: Dec. 9, 2023

Riverside named one of the healthiest employers

Health and wellness are vital to fostering a productive and resilient workforce, something Kankakee’s <strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong> takes seriously. For its dedication to promoting employee health, Riverside was named one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, ranking 20th in the nation.

Additionally, Riverside earned first place in Illinois’ Healthiest Employers in the 500 to 1,999 employees category.

Organizations like Riverside were recognized for their commitment to workplace wellness and health and benefits offerings. Increased flexibility, work-life balance and mental health resources are common trends among Healthiest Employers honorees.

“Riverside is proud to be named one of the healthiest employers in America,” said Senior Vice President and COO Kyle Benoit. “Being a healthcare provider, the health of our patients is a priority, but the health and well-being of our employees is what allows us to provide remarkable care to our patients.”

The REACH (Riverside Employees Actively Choosing Health) wellness program at Riverside provides employees and their family members access to numerous opportunities, including education, challenges, insurance and incentives.

“It is encouraging and inspiring to see our employees taking an active role in their health and well-being,” said Lynn Christian, employee relations manager. “Currently, 80% of our insured employees participate in the REACH program, and we hope to continue to see that grow.”

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.