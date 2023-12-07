Observations on Black Friday

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> What are your thoughts on Black Friday shopping? I feel like these sales are overhyped in many ways. My son went out on Black Friday and said the electronics store he went to had very few shoppers and lots of boxed televisions sitting in the aisles, but no one really buying them.

I realize this event kicks off Christmas shopping season. Do you have any thoughts on it to share? <strong>— Hanna T.</strong>

“Black Friday” is the term that retailers use to refer to the Friday after Thanksgiving when the holiday shopping season officially begins. Many retailers advertise “doorbuster” sales to draw foot traffic into their stores, hoping that while shoppers are snapping up low-priced items, they’ll also spot other, non-sale items they want to buy.

Are Black Friday deals the best-priced sales? It really depends on what you’re looking for. Each year when the Black Friday ads are released in the newspaper and online, my family will make a production out of going through them and looking for the best deals. Unlike previous years where some would swoon over large, low-priced television or bargain small appliances, nearly everything that caught our eye this year was in the ad for a home improvement store.

They were selling 30-packs of double and triple-A batteries for $4.00. Flannel pajama pants were priced at $5.00. 16-packs of brand-name triple-blade razor blade refills were $7.00. We created our Black Friday strategy and went out early, picked up these things, and went right back home!

This home improvement store was quite crowded at sunrise, but I have seen videos on social media that echo what my reader mentions: The larger, big-ticket items didn’t appear to be moving quite as much this year, which I think is due to the economy. I saw people snapping up deals on everyday products far more than potential gift items.

While Black Friday kicks off the shopping season, we’re in it now and will be for a few more weeks. It’s definitely a good time to continue watching sales, because if stores do have remaining stock on larger or more expensive items, prices may go down in the future on some of those same items previously advertised for Black Friday.

I like to watch things that are specifically created for the holiday season, like gift boxes or containing everything from flavored coffees to hot sauces to charcuterie sets. These are the kinds of items the store does not want to be stuck with in inventory after the holidays are over, so if they remain on the shelves, prices will usually continue to drop.

Stores don’t want people to do all of their Christmas and holiday shopping in one day, either. They will continue to roll out sales and promotions on all kinds of items leading up to Christmas time. In fact, I’ve watched these trends for close to two decades now. Based on previous years, we will continue to see attractive sales prices all the way up until the week before Christmas.

Believe it or not, prices actually stabilize, and at times, increase a little bit during that final week prior to Christmas. Stores know that people who have waited too long to do the majority of their shopping will go to the store and pay whatever price items happen to be at, because they’re now shopping against a deadline and not shopping for the best prices. They will take advantage of this by not further lowering prices and increasing their own profit margins a little more. Now that you know this, take it to heart and get your own holiday shopping done within the next two weeks, if possible.

If you’re a post-Christmas clearance shopper, be prepared to head out to the store in the days after Christmas for the best selection of deals. Many stores drop prices on holiday merchandise 50% on December 26th, with additional discounts the following week on anything remaining on the shelves. While the selection goes down as people snap up deals, waiting until January could net you discounts of 75% or more on anything that remains.