Main Street: Dec. 6, 2023

As an organizational consultant and a leadership and ethics professor, I can harken back to the days of yesteryear in my graduate program where employees were rewarded for their loyalty, work ethic, teamwork, camaraderie and obligations to the organization. However, in this postmodern society, which is defined in the literature and predicated on individuals within a community are, on average, skeptical of the work around them, hesitate to make assumptions of the world, and would prefer to instead choose to investigate and form their own opinions based on what they discover versus the actual truth or reality of the situation, the ensuing result is personal rights over organizational obligations.

The consequential dynamic of this postmodern paradigm relegates the organizational culture into cataclysmic schisms of an “us” versus “them” mentality. Leaders are fraught with the decision to appease the postmodern viewpoint or deal with the magnitude of animus from their direct reports for not adhering to their “perceived rights.”

Zooming in on this phenomenon of a postmodern viewpoint, an organizational culture is defined as, “What we do around here” and “you value what you reward.” Many corporate leaders value being liked over leading others. In this case, your organization morphs into a valley of toxicity as your direct reports have the advantage and your authority is neutered.

The organization and leaders spiral into further chaos as being “liked” and saying “yes” to everyone is more important than leading others and the organization to achieve its vision and mission. This particular brand of inept leadership is feeble at best, and the goals and objectives of the organization are consigned to survival rather than growth.

Withstanding immense pressure, diamond-level leaders equate organizational significance and success through leading their teams to achieve the goals and objectives of the organization while simultaneously being fiduciary stewards of the organization’s resources and assets. While being kind to your direct reports is essential, one of the flaws of leadership is trying to be friends with your team and direct reports. Psychological lines and boundaries are crossed, which undermines the leader’s authority. As H.E. Luccok opined, “No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it.”

Conversely and equaling compelling, Norman Shidle said, “A group becomes a team when each member is sure enough of themselves and their contribution to praise the skills of others.”

This dimension shows that teamwork and building coalitions are essential to promoting organizational significance and success. Inconsequential leaders, on the other hand, who have an innate affinity for being liked over making the difficult decisions required to lead their team in the right direction, often deal with their own insecurities and create a culture of inadequacy and poor decision-making.

Oftentimes, a fundamental failure for organizational decline is replacing the former inept leader with a similar “politically liked” leader. Shockingly, the similarities ensconce further cultural chaos and turbulence. With strident resistance, the employees further intensify into employee’s rights over obligations, and the organization further escalates into a postmodern organizational culture.

In a desperate attempt to right the wrongs of the previous inept executive leader, a new leader is brought in, and the employees rally around the former maladroit leader and further sabotage the new leader’s attempt for fiscal integrity, moral worker obligations and effectiveness, and often resort to the old and tired refrain, “That is how we used to do things.” At best, any new efforts of the leader will be met with a lukewarm acceptance while employees continue to undermine and sabotage new change efforts.

With a partisan cudgel and resistance to organizational change, diamond-level leaders must unequivocally establish control while swaying their direct reports to new dimensions of managerial significance and success. As advanced by Rosabeth Moss Kanters’ analysis of organizational turnarounds at Gillette, the BBC and Ivensys, she points out that each of these was led by a new CEO.

Therefore, she asks: “Does this mean that only a new broom can sweep clean?” She further said this is probably the case. New CEO’s or leaders have advantages over their predecessors in a number of ways:

• They are likely to be able to create energy for change within the organization.

• They are unhampered by adherence to past organizational practices.

• They can focus on problems that may have been known but not able to be named in the past as they were organizational “sacred cows” that could not be brought into question.

• They are likely to be able to tackle customer problems with credibility since they are not associated with the previous issues that may have been part of the relationship the company had with its clients, stakeholders and other community members.

A jarring but poignantly appropriate response to new leadership is having the board of directors’ support for the new leader and letting them do their job unencumbered, while simultaneously not undermining the new leader’s authority with subversive power plays. These underhanded tactics only devolve the organization and its culture, whereby, employees are left to figure out the proper reporting structure in the chain of command.

In the final analysis, as previously written about in past articles, leadership is more of an “art” than a “science.” Diamond-level leaders understand the power structures while acknowledging the politics of the organization, and complete the task at hand with a fiduciary responsibility to its shareholders, stakeholders, and other core constituencies, fiscal and moral integrity, leading others to achieve the vision and mission of the organization, being clear and transparent of the employee’s rights and obligations to the organization and moving everyone in the organization to the next tier of excellence.

Nestled with diamond-level leadership is a fitting thought to ponder as defined by Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, “Culture is simply a shared way of doing something with a passion.”

We would be wise to heed these words.