Briefcase: Dec. 6, 2023

Rooted Wealth Advisors adds chief culture officer

Rooted Wealth Advisors recently announced the addition of <strong>Michael Pueschell</strong> to the firm as its chief culture officer. Pueschell brings 20 years of experience as a music and executive pastor to the Rooted family.

He has a degree in music business and marketing from Belmont University and worked several years as both a singer with Walt Disney World and a sports marketing manager before moving into ministry.

Pueschell is married to Rachel, and father to Lauren, Moriah and Hollis.

He enjoys staying active in community musical theater, concerts, playing live music, exploring historical architecture and traveling to new places.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St., No. 800 in Bourbonnais.

For more information, visit rootedretirement.com or call 815-918-4727.