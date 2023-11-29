Briefcase: Nov. 29, 2023

<strong>Riverside expands Pediatric Specialists team</strong>

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of Dr. Federico Herrera, a board-certified pediatrician.

Herrera completed his doctor of medicine at Universidad del Salvador in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He then completed his pediatric residency at John H. Stroger Hospital in Chicago.

In addition to his education, Herrera is board-certified in pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics and is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Herrera is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group, Pediatric Specialists at 400 S. Kennedy Drive, Suite 900, in Bradley. To schedule an appointment with Herrera, call 815-936-8963 or by using the MyRiverside app.

For more infomation, visit riversidehealthcare.org.