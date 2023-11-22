Main Street: Nov. 22, 2023

Recently, I was having my weekly philosophical discussion with a doctoral colleague regarding organizational theory and the tragedy of the commons. For those not familiar with the economic concept of the tragedy of the commons, it is essentially a situation in which individuals with access to public resources — a common (taxes, land, income distribution, etc.) act in their own interest and, in doing so, ultimately deplete the resource.

In politics and especially in government, we see individuals bent on power utilizing a shared resource for their own selfish-personal-private gain, often at the expense of the electorate with whom they have a fiduciary, legal, and ethical responsibility to act in the best interests of those who elected them.

A constellation of distorted ideologies ensues when elected officials invert the agency relationship. Once again, in finance and economics, the principal-agent concept is based on the agent (in this case, the elected official who acts in a fiduciary relationship to the principal (the electorate). When the elected official inverts the agency relationship and turns it on its heels, and begins to think they are the principal, and the electorate serves at their behest, a host of corrupt behavior supervenes.

My doctoral dissertation was based on this concept of the inversion of agency theory, and the media is replete with this phenomenon of elected officials drunk on power and inverting the agency relationship ruining their careers, legacy, and entering a moral and ethical abyss. The primary issue in corruption cases often comes down to who works for whom.

Serving as an ominous precursor to the consequential effects of power, “The Godfather” trilogy is based on the concept of the acquisition and abuse of power and its unintended consequences of leaving a wake of destruction in its path. While not debating the cinematic virtuosity of the trilogy of The Godfather, (“Godfather I and II”), in my opinion, the best two movies ever produced, while the third installment is dubious at best, nonetheless, relevant to this discussion was one of my favorite quotes from “Godfather III,” “Power wears out those who don’t have it.” Recasting and viewing power from another perspective, Mahatma Gandhi asserted rather eloquently, “Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment, and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent than the one derived from the fear of punishment.”

It is instructive to review what Lord Acton opined in his famous statement, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” He further asserted, “The corruption of morality always accompanies despotic power.”

The reality of the situation is that power is a toxic drug, and if not used or administered wisely or appropriately, the leader, as well as the organization, will be left in a tumultuous and chaotic environment with the law of unintended consequences of producing a culture of distrust, apathy, inertia towards mediocrity, and great people exiting the organization with good people defaulting to survival mode.

Grappling with the fact of the famed Edmund Burke quote, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” is equally valid regarding abusive, self-serving, cruel, and repressive leadership behaviors.

The consequential impact produces a range of psychological destruction and, in the end, destroys the organization if left unchecked.

Conversely, diamond-level leadership is predicated on a combination of skills and dimensions such as being a great communicator, possessing excellent organization skills, being an effective delegator, creating a culture of trust, honesty, transparency, efficiency, effectiveness, maintaining high levels of emotional intelligence, providing essential and honest feedback to peers and direct reports, have a hunger for knowledge and sharing it with their team.

More skills include empathy, taking accountability, being generous with the team by being available and offering advice, having a high-level of passion, being able to make difficult decisions, empowering others, teach, coach, and mentor their team, reward success, and have an accurate self-assessment of their strengths and weaknesses.

These are a few of the essential traits of a “diamond-level leader,” and, as you can see, it is diametrically opposed to that of a dementor, repressive, high-handed, unethical and oftentimes a corrupt leader who is seeking personal-private gain at the expense of the electorate or organization in which they were chosen to lead.

A glaring deficiency is evident between a self-serving leader and a diamond-level leader. From a systems theory perspective, one in which a transdisciplinary study of systems, i.e., cohesive groups of interrelated, interdependent components, are often best understood in totality rather than in isolation. A malevolent leader makes decisions in isolation: what is best for them, self-serving, and how to garner success for themselves, compared to the wholistic diamond-level leader whose mission is to unite and do what is best for the organization.

Unscrupulous leaders are easily identified and subscribe to the acid test: It’s all about me, my power, my standing in the community, and taking credit for their team’s success and relegating them to a subservient position of taking all the blame for the leader’s ill-informed, misguided and poor decision-making.

A pellucid moment provides crystalline differences between a diamond-level leader and a despotic one. To differentiate the differences between these two types of leaders, here is a cursory guide.

<strong>1.</strong> A diamond-level leader builds relationships; despotic leaders destroy them.

<strong>2.</strong> A diamond-level leader develops people; despotic leaders ruin them,

<strong>3.</strong> A diamond-level leader leads change; despotic leaders stagnate or annuls change.

<strong>4.</strong> A diamond-level leader inspires others; despotic leaders discourage.

<strong>5.</strong> A diamond-level leader thinks critically; despotic leaders are non-critical thinkers.

<strong>6.</strong> A diamond-level leader communicates clearly; despotic leaders are murky and ambiguous.

<strong>7.</strong> A diamond-level leader creates accountability; despotic leaders are unaccountable and assign blame to everyone else.

In the final analysis, diamond-level leaders serve their team, organization and stakeholders. They are accountable, take responsibility for the team’s failures and give all the credit to their team. Ineffectual and despotic leaders castigate others, take all the credit and assign all the blame for their failures.

Given the difference between these leadership styles, and more importantly, when leaders invert the principal-agent relationship, we can clearly see and identify the chaos and destruction these despotic leaders cause in the organization. As Seth Godin articulated, “Leadership is the art of giving people a platform for spreading ideas that work.”

We would be wise to inspire, unite and inculcate a culture of trust to create a spirit of significance rather than personal-private gain.