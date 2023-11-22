Briefcase: Nov. 22, 20223

Kankakee KOA recognized during annual convention

Kampgrounds of America Inc., one of the world’s largest system of open-to-the-public campgrounds, recently announced that the <strong>Kankakee South KOA Holiday</strong> campground has earned the KOA Founder’s and President’s Awards.

These awards were presented Nov. 16 at Kampgrounds of America’s annual International Convention in Las Vegas, Nev.

The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Mont., in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA quality review.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their camping experience.

“Our campground owners and thousands of dedicated employees are essential to providing the superior level of outdoor hospitality KOA guests expect and it’s an honor to recognize this hard work,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America. “Our President’s and Founder’s awards are driven by camper feedback and an extensive annual review process. These award-winning KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds and their staff to provide the best outdoor experience in North America.”

KOA’s research found that 53% of campers had already booked at least one camping trip for 2024 compared to just 13% of leisure travelers. Also, 58% of campers said that their 2023 trips thus far have exceeded expectations.

For more information about this KOA campground or the more than 500 KOAs across the U.S. or Canada, visit KOA.com. Kampgrounds of America Inc. has been providing outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years.