Is this old oil still OK to use?

<strong>Q:</strong> If it is stored properly in unopened containers, does motor oil, either synthetic or conventional, deteriorate over a period of time? <strong>— J.B., Syracuse, N.Y.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Not as much as it becomes obsolete. Compare the API classification against what your engine requires. That information is on the engine’s oil fill cap.

Viscosity characteristics are the first and most important element of the classification and labeling of motor oils, but viscosity is not the only factor to consider when choosing a motor oil. The second thing to look for on the API donut is the service classification, which helps determine the right ratio of oil properties to its operating conditions.

The classification works this way; early in the automotive industry, the first API Service Classification of motor oil was SA. From there, as motor oil improved and met increasing specifications for newer cars, the classification moved to SB, SC, SD, and so on (skipping only SI and SK).

<strong>Q:</strong> Last year my tire sensor light came on, but the dealership checked the tires, and the inflation was fine. They replaced a tire sensor. This week the tire light again came on (does not tell me which tire) and the tire business checked, and tires were fine. Is this a defect in my 2014 Subaru? While in the waiting room at the dealership to have the tire sensor replaced, another person had the same problem. <strong>— G.S, Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> At this time of year low tire pressure warnings go viral. The sudden drop in outside temperature lowers the pressure. For every 10-degree drop, tire pressure goes down 1 psi. Often, by the time you reach a dealership or tire store, the tires have heated up, increasing the pressure. Adjust your tires to the manufacturer’s specs when they are cold.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2020 Honda CR-V that had an oil change at 23,200 miles in July. I have been using regular conventional oil. I’m so careful about these things, but somehow, I had them use synthetic oil at this oil change. This is my fault — they asked me, and I said synthetic oil. I should say here that this is the first time I used this auto repair and I really like this business. My old auto repair closed so I had to make a change. Have I done any damage here? My owner’s manual says: “May also use synthetic oil...” Also, should I do anything right now if this is a bad thing? Should I do something different at my next oil change? <strong>— B.D., Bloomington, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You did not do a bad thing, but a good thing. Synthetic motor oil provides better protection and lubrication, which reduces wear on the engine’s components. Reduced friction improves fuel economy. Synthetic oil also works better than conventional oil during severe hot and cold conditions. The downside is the higher cost. In my opinion, it is worth it.

<strong>Q:</strong> I learned the hard way that another good item to have in an emergency kit at all times of the year is a pruning saw, just in case you encounter a downed tree with limbs blocking a lonely, country road. Could save a long detour. <strong>— D.H., Easton, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Good idea. Our readers seem to burst with them. The list could probably go on ad infinitum. For instance, how about baby formula and diapers? Maybe a microwave oven would be over the top.