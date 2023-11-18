Briefcase: Nov. 18, 2023

Becker’s Hospital Review recognizes Riverside Cancer Institute

The <strong>Riverside Cancer Institute</strong> has been recognized as a “Great Oncology Program” by Becker’s Hospital Review, a source of health care news and information.

Becker’s releases its list of hospitals and health systems with leading oncology programs annually.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Becker’s for the outstanding care the Riverside Cancer Institute provides,” said Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic, “Ensuring our community has access to the latest in cancer treatment technology is a priority, and we are proud to bring our patients complete cancer care close to home.”

Earlier this fall, Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee added a second TrueBeam linear accelerator, an advanced cancer treatment technology.

TrueBeam delivers high-energy radiation to cancerous tumors with improved accuracy, minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

The TrueBeam can also perform non-invasive, stereotactic radiosurgery for lung and brain tumors — a very precise form of radiation that targets tumors in difficult-to-reach locations.

Additionally, patients at the Riverside Cancer Institute have access to a full continuum of care, including oncologists and nurse practitioners, social workers, dieticians, physical therapists, nurse navigators, pharmacists, financial counselors, authorization team members, and pastoral care chaplains.

“Our team is dedicated to providing patients the best possible care throughout their journey,” said Kirstin Carson, director of Oncology and Infusion Services. “I am so proud of my team for everything they do for our patients, and receiving this recognition from Becker’s is truly an honor.”

To see Becker’s complete list of 100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs, visit beckershospitalreview.com/.

For more information on Riverside, visit riversidehealthcare.org.