Main Street: Nov. 15, 2023

In the past 14 years, I have written about change. In August 2016, I wrote, “In defense of the status quo: When change needs to be questioned or rejected.” Of course, a lot has transpired since then. We have been going through a lot of turmoil in the last five years, and a lot of upheaval has been forced on us.

To stay current with the revolutions in business, we must constantly monitor the external business environment. Nevertheless, caution regarding change is essential.

Everywhere we turn, we are confronted with calls for change. We must change because the world is changing, technology and globalization are changing, and our needed job skills are fluctuating. After a while, I suppose we all get tired of hearing about COVID-19. But in retrospect, the social, political, and economic “earthquake” scale was equivalent to a 7-8 magnitude big one. Both forced and intentional change have been beyond our imagination.

We can all think of stories of companies, individuals and even governments that end up on the ash heap of history because of failure to change and adapt. Across the last fourteen years, I have advocated the need for change in my columns. Still, I think once in a while, we need to take a more skeptical look at overthrowing the status quo.

Ironically, when I searched the term in Google “status quo,” I saw dozens of quotes about maintaining the status quo. Still, I was hard-pressed to find even one in defense of it. On the other hand, when looking for quotes for change, there are literally thousands of them. Go into any bookstore, and you will see dozens of books on the need to change. I have yet to see even one making the case to not change.

Educators, consultants and the media love the concept of change. They love to preach about how to overcome resistance to change. Of course, consultants generally don’t get paid to say” to keep things the same.” But too often, their advice for radical change ends in disaster, and they are long gone. Therefore, I want to raise three questions we need to ask before we so quickly abandon a status quo that may have served us well for years, decades, or even centuries.

<strong>Question</strong> <strong>1:</strong> How did the status quo become the status quo? If no one can answer that question, even if things seem okay, one should be worried. On the other hand, the current status quo may be the result of dozens and dozens of adjustments and changes that have led to the best possible solution, process, or product.

While we must continuously monitor possible business or personal life changes, staying with something that works may make sense. Or alternatively, change incrementally at a slower pace, modifying the rapid alterations at a slower, more reasonable pace. In the last two years, there has been an evangelistic zeal to get (or force) consumers to switch to electric vehicles by incentives. California will soon require forced mandate.

But already, we are seeing a slowdown in demand for these vehicles. Ford said they expect a $4.5 billion loss on their electric vehicles this year. According to the business publication “Outlook,” Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, will ease its expansion plans due to a slowdown in demand in the EV automobile sector and uncertain economic conditions. It was reported that Tesla’s net income slumped by 44% in the third quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.

The internal combustion engine has been improved and refined to the point where the mileage is now two or even three times greater than 40 years ago. In my opinion, there is a place for electric vehicles. Still, the rampant, unquestioning rush toward EVs has been and will be proven to be a mistake.

<strong>Question 2</strong>: Does the proposed change make sense as far as a fit to what you do well? Due to COVID-19 and shifting demographics, many churches are changing their names to accommodate a younger generation that generally is less loyal to brands. A new study by Davis and Graham has shown that 4,000 new churches were formed each year 10 years ago while 3,000 were closing.

Today, that has reversed itself. The idea seems to be that the names like Lutheran, Methodist, Nazarene, Presbyterian, and Baptist have little appeal. They may have a negative connotation for “younger” people. And it is argued that “older generations” just don’t get it.

New names like The Bridge, Radiant Church and the Gathering Place are replacing traditional names. Those advocating those changes contend they will keep their doctrines the same, but they believe it will draw new people in. But there is a high risk in this. I having studied brands for over thirty years. Brand loyalty still means something.

In my view, when you entirely abandon your name, it could disrespect those who have built the church. In some cases that involves key families for over a hundred years through their sacrifice and giving have supported a church. Since words mean something, there is also the danger of a subtle cultural shift that can result in forgetting your heritage. At the very least, my advice would be, if you are going to change your name to the Bridge, you should at least in smaller print, include that you are an affiliate of the Lutheran Church or whatever Denomination, depending on your history.

Imagine some hotshot consultant saying to John Deere, incorporated in 1868, “The younger generation of farmers don’t care about brand names. Keep the green, but let’s call the company the Transformers. And by the way, that picture of John Deere that you have at Corporate Headquarters in Moline that says, ‘I will never put my name on a product that does not have in it the best that is in me,’ has to go!” That consultant would be ushered out the door and maybe even confront a good old tar and feathering from the stockholders.

<strong>Question 3.</strong> How great is the risk of abandoning a working status quo strategy? This past weekend, at a conference in Denver, I had a chance to visit with a longtime colleague and friend from a Midwestern university. He shared about some radical changes a newly appointed vice president decided to make in marketing their adult programs.

Like most private universities these days, they are under cost pressure. In her “wisdom,” the new vice-president decided it was time to cut $350,000 out of the external marketing of their adult programs. This ill-advised change has resulted in a catastrophic loss of $2.6 million in NER (the term used in colleges for profit.) It has been devastating financially and to the morale of those who worked so hard to build these programs. Of course, what so often happens, (and many of you have experienced that sort of radical change in your organization) after the damage is done that person leaves or is fired. Think Jimbo Fischer and Texas A & M.

Many other questions should be asked before you rush into change. But I contend that those who advocate radical change bear the burden of making the case for abandoning what is working in the hope of something better.