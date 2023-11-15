Briefcase: Nov. 15, 2023

Gordon Electric Supply hires business development manager

Gordon Electric Supply, an electrical and lighting distributor at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee, recently announced the addition of <strong>Bassim Audi</strong> as business development manager.

Audi joins the Gordon team with nearly a decade of sales, account management and leadership experience in the wholesale electrical supplies industry. He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in industrial technology and went on to work as a lead project manager in the electrical industry.

His responsibilities as the new business development manager include establishing relationships with customers, curating new business opportunities in the northern construction sales territory and selling energy efficient lighting and electrical solutions.

“It’s exciting to have Bassim on our team,” said Josh Corson, sales manager of the Mokena branch. “He brings a lot of enthusiasm and years of distributor and contractor experience to Gordon. I’m very excited for his future at Gordon Electric Supply.”

For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.