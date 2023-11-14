Illinois' future ag teachers shine at National FFA Convention

Being from Chicago’s South Side, most people wouldn’t expect Carmen Trotta to be interested in agriculture, much less representing University of Illinois College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Studies at the 2023 National FFA Convention.

Trotta went to Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences and was enrolled in an 800-member FFA chapter, engaging in urban agriculture activities, working about 80 acres of farmland, participating in activities in the school’s food science laboratory and focusing on career and leadership development.

“I just think that there could be a lot of presence of urban agriculture within a lot of different city settings throughout Illinois like Chicago, Decatur, Bloomington and more of the larger populated areas,” Trotta told the RFD Radio Network. “It’s just a matter of finding the resources and the space to really be able to influence such programs. Agriculture doesn’t only have to be a rural thing. It can also be in urban areas, and we want to bridge that gap between both communities.”

Trotta said most people are surprised when they find out he is from Chicago and can connect with students from across the country who visit the ACES booth by sharing how Illinois agriculture is trying to bring rural, suburban and urban communities together.

“A lot of surprised faces, but once I tell them about the program they realized, ‘Oh wait, that is actually possible,’” Trotta said. “A lot of kids don’t realize that there is an urban presence. It kind of just gets them more engaged to show them agriculture is everywhere.”

Trotta is a junior at the U of I studying ag education and minoring in ag business, with the hope of giving more urban students the same agricultural experience he had in school. Having already earned his Illinois FFA State Degree, Trotta is working toward his American FFA Degree.

“I love coming here … just being able to communicate with these kids,” Trotta said.

At the Southern Illinois University booth, Maxwell Berry, from the Maroa-Forsyth FFA, also wants to be an ag teacher after being president for Section 16.

Berry was in ag sales his first three years of high school, selling beef sticks throughout his community at local elevators and school sports activities, while also maintaining a food service placement book at a local restaurant.

“Doing experiences like your SAE in high school just gave you an item on your resume and lets them see that you’ve been working since you were in high school to set yourself up for a better future,” Berry said. “It opens so many doors, just having that experience of FFA.”

<strong>INSPIRED BY TEACHER</strong>

Berry said his high school ag teacher inspired him with her passion.

“It’s my goal to be able to push the future of agriculture forward by showing those students in my classroom one day that they are welcome wherever they need to be and that they can get that experience in FFA and take it wherever they want to go,” Berry said.

Berry received his American Degree at this year’s convention in Indianapolis and said it made him think of his freshman orientation where he was introduced to his ag teacher and started his journey through FFA.

For Ally Burrow, the sea of blue jackets is a reminder of her first time attending the National FFA Convention in second grade. Her mom is an ag teacher at Greenville and brought Burrow with her — an experience she said, “you don’t forget.”

During high school, Burrow participated in ag education events through FFA and did her record book on ag service. She said the personal development generated “big points” of her wanting to be an ag teacher.

Burrow said it was in second grade she realized she wanted to be a teacher like her mom but thought she would teach history instead of ag and enrolled at Illinois State University.

“I first came to Illinois State as a history major, but then I realized as I started going through the program that ag really is what spoke to me and it is what I knew the most about and is what I really have passion for,” Burrow said.

Burrow said she loves being able to represent ISU and her local chapter at the convention.

“When I think of my roots in FFA and in ag ed, I’m going to think of Greenfield and I’m going to think of ISU,” Burrow said. “But your local chapter always has that place in your heart – that’s where you grew up.”