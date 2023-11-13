Nonprofit, community save town's only grocery store

When he was 14, John Winger floated the idea of detasseling corn during the summer with friends.

But his father, who had run a grocery store in downtown Sheffield since 1940, had other plans for his son.

“He looked at me, he says, ‘If you’re ready to work, you’re not gonna be detasseling. You’re coming downtown,’” Winger recalled of the conversation with his dad, Cliff. “And so he took me and two of my friends all at the same time, and we started working for him.”

Winger eventually took over ownership of Royal Super Mart in 1985. The western Bureau County town once had four grocery stores, with Royal Super Mart outlasting them all. Outside of Sheffield, the nearest grocery stores are more than 20 minutes away.

As he inched closer to 70 years old, Winger hoped to retire and sell the store to someone who could keep it running. Not only did he want to see his family’s legacy continue, he knew closure of the town’s only grocery store could be devastating to the community and the downtown.

“It was a hard decision. I was getting to the point where I knew I couldn’t just keep going,” Winger said, adding his two sons were pursuing other careers.

That’s when Cornerstone Community Wellness stepped in.

The Sheffield nonprofit’s mission is to curate opportunities for the community to grow in physical, emotional and spiritual health.

Food just happens to be at the center of its mission.

“Cornerstone’s mission was going to be really hard to achieve if the grocery store went away,” Executive Director Elizabeth Pratt said.

Cornerstone, which started nine years ago to bring more health resources to the area to complement traditional medicine, was starting a strategic planning process to determine what was next for the nonprofit.

“I just happened to come across an article that talked about rural grocery stores, and not only the importance of food access, which is very, very important, obviously, but also the economic effect they have on the town and the social place they are for a town,” Pratt said.

After about a year’s worth of research, the board determined purchasing and operating the grocery store fit with the mission.

But the new venture also needed funding for the purchase and renovations that would help the small grocery store withstand pressure from larger operations and remain open for years to come.

The community answered. To date, $532,000 of the $545,000 goal has been raised with the help of 100-plus donors, of which about 15% were corporations and grants. And after eight months of renovations, Royal Super Mart reopened Aug. 1 as a sustainable social enterprise, which is a business that reinvests its profits into its mission. The store bears the same name to honor the Winger family and recognize the sentiment in the community of 1,100 residents.

“The donations are anywhere from $5 to over $50,000,” Pratt said. “It was really heartwarming to see everyone contribute toward the effort, and you could feel the buy-in.”

The store was gutted and high efficiency equipment installed. More fresh produce and healthy, prepared meals were added. Also part of the sustainability plan is extended hours and unmanned shopping access via keycard membership.

“We’re really trying to build trust in the community and a sense of loyalty,” Pratt said. “And I think the community is feeling like they’ve got a say and it’s their store.”

Winger, who continues to run an appliance store across the street, is thrilled with the renovations and expansion of services.

“They’re pushing all the right buttons,” he said.

More family-style meals and meals for one or two people also are being added, especially on days the town’s restaurants are closed.

“That’s a huge need,” Pratt said. “We get a lot of feedback on people being thankful that we will pack one pork chop by itself because then those things don’t have to go to waste for smaller households.”

The store employs six staff members, and a couple more are being hired.

Patty Gould has worked at the store for 27 years and is grateful the town’s grocery store can remain open. Customer feedback also has been positive.

“Most of them are saying, ‘Oh gosh, we’re so excited that you’re still here,’” Gould said. “And how nice it is and what a good selection we have.”

Employee Jackie Burt was doing some grocery shopping on a recent morning and said she’s thankful she doesn’t have to travel out of town for food.

“Everybody’s just so happy,” she said, adding she loves the camaraderie with her co-workers.

Pratt admits the venture has been exhausting, but also a wonderful learning experience. She now better understands the sacrifices small business owners make and the constant battle to stay in front of people.

“It’s also heartwarming. Within the first week of being open, you could see the social part of this just flourishing, particularly for some older folks who perhaps for whatever reason, they couldn’t go by themselves to a bigger grocery store or didn’t want to, and now they can come in here in the town they’ve lived in their whole life and see their neighbors and take their time,” she said.

