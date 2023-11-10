Briefcase: Nov. 10, 2023

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply named award winner</strong>

<strong>Dan Korthauer,</strong> vice president of sales and marketing, and <strong>Mike Gordon Potter</strong>, chief business officer, accepted the GainShare Achievement award on Oct. 23 on behalf of Gordon Electric Supply at the IMARK Electrical annual meeting in Arizona.

The IMARK GainShare Achievement award recognizes sales programs within each division. Gordon was acknowledged for its “effective implementation of IMARK marketing and training programs and exemplary support of IMARK preferred suppliers,” according to IMARK Electrical.

Gordon Electric has earned six IMARK Member of the Year awards in recent years and the 2021-2022 Marketing Program Excellence Award.

“As the VP of sales and marketing at Gordon Electric I am honored that we have been awarded the Gainshare Achievement award,” Korthauer said. “Given the opportunity to plan with the most respected manufacturers in our industry, setting sales goals, and executing sales and marketing tactics to achieve them is an award in itself.”

IMARK Group is the independently member-owned-and-governed commercial organization of 2300 distributors in the country spanning the electrical, utility, HVAC/R, plumbing, irrigation, waterworks, PVF industries, and featuring a luxury products group focused on showrooms for decorative lighting and plumbing. For more information about IMARK Group, visit imarkgroup.com.

Gordon Electric Supply is a distributor of commercial, industrial and residential electrical and lighting products based in Kankakee. Founded in 1953, Gordon has grown to three locations — Kankakee, Mokena and Pontiac Electric Supply. It continues to be a family-owned and woman-led company as it celebrates 70 years of business.