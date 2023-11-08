Main Street: Nov. 8, 2023

There are no ironclad methodologies for being a diamond-level leader. In fact, there are more ways to devolve as a leader than succeed. Given today’s political climate, further exacerbated by employee rights over obligations, a contentious dynamic ensues between leaders and their direct reports.

The nexus of poor leadership emanates and is the hallmark of bad leadership: the inability to recognize and value their team members. As articulated by Andrew Carnegie, “No man will make a great leader who wants to do it all by themselves or to get all the credit for doing it.”

A style of triangulation is ensconced in diamond-level leaders who exhibit the characteristics of being a role model, coach, a commitment to self-evaluation and growth, developing their teams through productivity and morale while driving positive outcomes for the organization, and the ability to recognize their mistakes and correct them, while being transparent with communication and appropriate feedback strategies to their teams. As discussed in several of my previous articles, leadership is more of an art than a science.

As such, exceptional leaders are humble, authentic, balance between realism and optimism, committed to making others better, surround themselves with better people than them, put people and long-term results ahead of processes and short-term goals, they have their team’s back, wade into conflict with resolve and a solution-oriented focus, and possess emotional intelligence.

Bristling at depictions of maladroitness, deficient leaders wallow in power and mind games and wreak havoc in their organizations. Illustrating the difference between exceptional and inferior leaders, Peter Senge, author of “The Fifth Discipline: The Art and Practice of The Learning Organization,” opined, “The bad leader is he/she who the people despise; the good leader is he/she who the people praise; the great leader is those who the people say we did it ourselves.”

Surging ahead, an interesting article written by Sammi Caramela titled “10 Common Leadership Mistakes You’re Probably Making,” reduces the rippling effect of bad leadership. I will highlight Caramela’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain. As discussed below, mistakes are rarely fatal. If you recognize some of these listed below, you can remedy them before it is too late and use them as crucible learning moments for your team and organization.

<strong>1. Lacking humility:</strong> (Celebrated leaders understand that the potential for failure is around every nook and cranny, and, as such, the leader is not omniscient. Everyone, including leaders, is prone to failure and shortcomings. A healthy ego is a good characteristic, but more importantly, showing humility and self-awareness of your weaknesses allows your team to see that you are also human.)

<strong>2. Avoiding conflict:</strong> (The one constant that travails the organization is conflict. Remarkable leaders embrace conflict through successful conflict resolution strategies by managing the process, mediating the situation, and then mastering potential win-win solutions. Any dispute necessitates being handled timely, professionally, and correcting the shortcomings.)

<strong>3. Being too friendly:</strong> (Skillful leaders understand the difference between being friendly and approachable and being overtly too friendly. Leaders must always remain professional and responsible to their team but are not there to make friends. Once the lines are blurred, you invite disaster, disrespect and boundaries are often relegated to the gray zone.)

<strong>4. Not offering employee feedback:</strong> (Distinguished leaders create a culture of expectations and appropriate feedback to move their team and direct reports to the next level of excellence. Feedback is essential for continued performance and retention. So, whether good or bad, employees need to know where they stand and be rewarded for the positive, counseled and coached through the negative.)

<strong>5. Taking on unnecessary work:</strong> (Talented leaders understand how to delegate and not take on their direct report’s monkeys (problems). Monkeys multiply, and the leader’s task is to bat the monkeys back where they belong and offer support to help the team member solve their specific problem in order to reach their full potential).

<strong>6. Not having faith in your abilities:</strong> (Leaders who second guess themselves cultivate a spirit of indecisiveness and flawed decision-making. Organizations choose leaders to act, motivate and make decisions based on facts, not opinions, logic, not wishful thinking, data, not second-guessing and follow-through.)

<strong>7. Being reactive instead of proactive about automation:</strong> (Impressive leaders are always on the prowl for the next wave of technology to remain in lock-step with the revolutionary change of technology and enhancements to compete in a global economy. Identify the competition and then make a concerted effort to prepare your team to move to the next level while remaining competitive to ride the never-ending tidal wave of technology.)

<strong>8. Failure to define innovation:</strong> (As specified by Robert Iger, “If you don’t innovate, you die.” Not being too dramatic, the organization can die on the vine if innovation is stifled, ignored, or neglected. Leaders must embrace innovation to remain competitive and viable in today’s ever-changing political, social and technology-enhanced environment that changes geometrically. Failure to plan, adapt and innovate are surefire ways to bring an early demise to your product or organization.)

<strong>9. Lacking vision:</strong> (As stated in Proverbs 29:18, “Where there is no vision, the people perish,” is also relevant to organizational theory. Vision is the ability to take your organization to where it needs to go. The mission is your organization’s purpose and, coupled together, create a roadmap for your team and stakeholders. Leaders who promulgate a clearly defined vision will improve their team’s focus, resource planning, and reliable metrics for future success.)

<strong>10. Saying one thing and doing another:</strong> (If character is what you do when no one is looking, then integrity is consistent character. Diamond-level leaders exude character and consistent integrity. It is the same whether the chairman of the board is around or the maintenance staff. Consistency is the key, not based on individual likes or dislikes, changing moods or emotional stressors, and being fair and consistent with your behavior.

No one wants to follow an emotionally unstable leader or one that changes daily. If you say it, do it, and be consistent with your behavior and how you treat others in a rational, unbiased, and nondiscriminatory manner.)

In the final analysis, everyone makes mistakes; exceptional leaders rely on navigating change, treating others in an egalitarian manner and learning from their mistakes. The magnitude of dysfunctional leaders is ensconced in self-serving behaviors and unscrupulous tendencies to promote their agenda over the organization and stakeholders they serve.

It would be wise to heed the words of Onyi Anyado, “The call of distinction cannot be heard by the average, neither can the vision of distinction be seen by the eyes of the mediocre.”