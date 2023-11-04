Briefcase: Nov. 4, 2023

Thrivent receives strong ratings

<strong>Thrivent</strong>, a Fortune 500 financial services organization, received strong ratings from AM Best, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investor’s Service, affirming the organization’s financial strength and stability.

Larry Burton, based in Watseka, is the Thrivent financial advisor serving greater Kankakee.

AM Best has affirmed Thrivent’s A++ (superior) rating and stable outlook, the highest of the agency’s 13 rating categories. In its review, AM Best recognized Thrivent for continuing to maintain its balance sheet strength and stability, strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

S&P Global Ratings recently affirmed Thrivent’s AA+ (very strong) rating and stable outlook, the second highest of the agency’s 20 rating categories. Thrivent’s controlled distribution force, better-than-peer persistency ratio, strong competitive position, and excellent capital adequacy were highlighted as key strengths.

Finally, Moody’s Investor’s Service issued a continuation of Thrivent’s Aa2 (excellent) rating and stable outlook, the third highest of the agency’s 21 rating categories. Moody’s cited Thrivent’s excellent financial profile, which is supported by strong capitalization, good financial flexibility and stable cash flow from its in-force life insurance and annuity businesses, as well as good profitability, consistent investment performance and excellent capital levels.

“Thrivent continues to receive strong ratings because of the disciplined approach we take to managing our business. This is particularly significant in light of the changing economic and interest rate environment,” said David Royal, chief financial and investment officer at Thrivent.

“I’m proud to work for an organization that’s committed to being a good financial steward of our clients’ resources,” added Burton.

For more information, visit Thrivent.com or contact Burton at 815-432-0355 or at his office at 112 E. Walnut St. in Watseka.