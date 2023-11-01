Main Street: Nov. 1, 2023

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is Part 2 of a two-part series. Two weeks ago, Karen Moore and I shared some general principles for becoming a successful entrepreneur. Let me review these five critical points from Part 1.</em>

1. In your early years and jobs, develop yourself, skills, and contacts. 2. Know your values and stay focused. 3. When hiring, hire the best and brightest and be an inspiring leader. 4. Do more than simple networking, rather connect with your entire community. 5. Give back to your community in multiple ways and travel to broaden your background.

Karen Moore and her attorney husband, Richard, have built a spectacularly successful business. Recently, the Moore Agency received an award in New York and recognition as one of the top Five Mid-sized Agencies in the United States. Karen and her associates have received dozens of awards for their work with clients around the United States. Because of her perpetual energy, drive, and interest in others, she is well known around Tallahassee, the state of Florida and the Southeast

So, what has led to this outstanding success that we can learn from? (Much of this column will draw on the articles she writes for the Forbes Agency Council.) Moore describes her dilemma in starting her company: “When I founded my company 30 years ago, I couldn’t find that perfect-fit mentor. I didn’t know another female CEO in my community, and I wasn’t aware of any in my industry across Florida. I had plenty of role models, but there was no one I could ask to teach me the ropes of owning a communications agency.”

But with courage she moved forward, starting small at first.

Moore shares a situation about building a culture that can sustain a business through good and bad times. In her Forbes column, she reveals, “Twenty years ago, we had to break the news to our team that we had lost a large client due to their acquisition. To keep the company afloat and avoid layoffs, my husband and I had to get a personal bank loan that we paid forward to the company. We informed company staff about the problem, told them we were working to resolve it, and most importantly, told them how they could help.”

Karen shares five critical rules for building a thriving culture and business through the good times and the challenging ones. I will describe these and illustrate how they are relevant not only in Florida, but right here in Kankakee County.

<strong>Be honest</strong>. There is much talk these days about transparency in government, but it rarely happens. But in business, Karen says you must share not only the good news but also the problematic news; for most people their job, is a large part of their live, and they should not be blindsided.

A few years ago here in Kankakee County, I was made aware of a situation where an organization’s employees were informed by e-mail of their termination. How uncouth. That not only hurts morale but may make it very difficult to hire good people in the future.

In Karen’s organization, her people are engaged to help work their way through difficult times. She says, “Become a culture where employees trust you to both deliver difficult news and, in turn, receive it from them. As a CEO, I would prefer to receive worrisome news early than let it fester and surprise me later.”

<strong>Share success</strong>. These rewards often come in financial rewards, but in reality, it is more about sharing the team’s success. Egotistical people make poor leaders. Even though the leader might deserve much credit, a wise leader will recognize their people’s achievements internally and externally. Karen, continuously on her Facebook page, shares the accomplishments of her team members. She does offer a caution “If you pour everything into one person, when that person leaves, what’s next?” So, spread the rewards around.

<strong>Give back</strong>. Get involved in your community, and volunteer your time and resources in addition to providing excellent service in your product. In her Forbes article, she says, “In the early days, I couldn’t afford to buy ads for our company, but I did donate my time, and it laid the groundwork for a corporate culture of community-building and philanthropy.

“I’ve spent significant time mentoring more than 100 women and have been a featured speaker at the White House Summit for Women Entrepreneurs. Now, giving back is part of our team’s culture. As a whole, our company supports youth and education causes, but we encourage our team members to give back to personal causes as well, and we pay them four hours a month to do it—allowing our company to touch a significant and diverse part of our population.”

Many of our local businesses in Kankakee County do the same. Still, it might be even more essential for women-owned businesses.

<strong>Fail forward</strong>. Part of preventing catastrophic failure is always to have a plan B and make sure you learn from the failure. Kenny Rogers’s song about “knowing when to hold and knowing when to fold” is both tricky and insightful. You don’t want to give up prematurely just because the going gets rough, but wisdom is also knowing when it is time to execute Plan B. And in some cases, as legendary Professor Dr. Henry Mintzberg proposes, an even better plan may emerge out of the failure of A and B.

<strong>Swim upstream</strong>. This is the part of Rogers’s “holding” admonition. CEO Moore says, “When you own or lead a company, perseverance is essential. Remind your team that some of the best things in life don’t come easily, and lean on them to keep moving. When you demonstrate your grit, you inspire your team with courage and spirit. Rich with skills, experience, and relationships, your team is your greatest asset and resource — and therefore should be where you put your greatest energy.”

<strong>Make time for celebration</strong>. Here, Karen talks about internal communications that recognize outstanding performance. Part of the culture is based on colleagues praising each other. Unfortunately, in too many organizations today, employees, managers and even bosses encourage or at least tolerate jealousy. Even in a competitive environment, winners and those who ideas are not accepted must act in good faith.

Starting, growing and sustaining a great business takes grit and determination but also caring, connection and teamwork. The Moore agency has been able to build a prize-winning organization thanks to the leadership of Karen and Richard.