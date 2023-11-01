Briefcase: Nov. 1, 2023

Gordon Electric adds

to e-commerce team

Gordon Electric Supply in Kankakee recently hired <strong>Mason Walters</strong>.

Walters, a Bourbonnais native, brings a few years of sales experience to his role as an e-commerce support specialist at Gordon.

He previously worked as a supervisor for five years in the retail and restaurant industries, respectively.

Walters’ responsibilities as an e-commerce support specialist include building relationships with online customers, processing orders and handling customer service calls.

He has already become a “great addition to our sales support team,” said Catherine Tibbs, e-commerce customer service supervisor, adding that “Mason is a quick learner, thorough and is a great communicator.”

Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700.