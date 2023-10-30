8 traits of successful entrepreneurs

People who can take an idea and turn it into a living are not particularly unique. But they do seem to have certain personality traits in common. Do you have what it takes to turn your talents into profits?

<strong>No. 1: Collaboration.</strong> At the top of the list for successful entrepreneurs is the ability to collaborate.

Successful entrepreneurs don’t assume they know it all. They seek counsel and advice from others through collaboration.

Those who can brainstorm, draw strength from others, delegate and build strong relationships are more likely to click with customers who will then ensure their success.

<strong>No. 2: Self-fulfillment.</strong> People who work for themselves place a high value on the personal fulfillment they receive from being an entrepreneur. They love being their own boss, and enjoy being in control of their financial destiny. These people are constantly amazed that others are willing to pay them to do what they love. They find contentment and satisfaction in creating something of value.

<strong>No. 3: Future focused.</strong> Self-reliant entrepreneurial types are good at both short- and long-term planning. They’re as likely to have a well-thought-out plan for the day-to-day running of the business as they do a road map for how to move from here to there in order to grow their business for years to come.

<strong>No. 4: Curiosity.</strong> Good entrepreneurs are always reading and asking questions. They want to learn everything from why a particular business failed to how to find, motivate and keep good employees. They’re not afraid to try new things and to take a calculated risk.

<strong>No. 5: Tech-savvy.</strong> Face it. These days, if you are not willing to learn how to operate and maintain an active website, participate in social media and rely heavily on technology, you’re probably not going to be able to compete. Successful entrepreneurs have a can-do attitude when it comes to becoming tech-savvy.

<strong>No. 6: Action-oriented.</strong> Successful small business owners are proactive and always differentiate themselves from their competitors. They are typically less focused on the state of the economy, preferring instead to look at adversity as the much-needed kick in the pants that helps them to keep moving forward.

<strong>No. 7: Positive attitude.</strong> One of the most valuable personal traits of successful entrepreneurs is their positive attitude. It’s invigorating to be around someone like this because their enthusiasm and excitement is infectious. A successful entrepreneur concentrates on how to make something happen, preferring not to hear about all the reasons that it won’t.

<strong>No. 8: Imagination.</strong> Einstein said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” I won’t go so far as to say, as some do, that if you can dream it, you can do it. But I will say that the ability to visualize the future and the way things might be is one of the most useful tools in the successful entrepreneur’s tool belt. An active imagination conjures up excitement and enthusiasm, which can lead to action.

Think you’ve got what it takes to start your own small business? It won’t cost you a dime to start exploring.