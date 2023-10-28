Revved up about keyless ignition

<strong>Q:</strong> Whenever I rent a vehicle while traveling, I end up with a new keyless start equipped vehicle. I find this feature extremely annoying. I am constantly afraid of locking myself out, as I am not sure I have the fob in my pocket, especially with a rental as I have only one fob. I cannot figure out any situation where this provides any advantage over knowing where the key is while driving. <strong>— T.T., Fort Myers, Fla.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Push-button start is nearly universal nowadays. It provides excellent theft protection. Whenever I rent a car, I keep the keys in my grasp until shutting the door. Luckily, leaving the keys in the car usually prevents locking the door and often sounds a warning. I left my spare key in a jacket when I tossed it into the trunk recently and the trunk kept popping open.

<strong>Q:</strong> In your recent column you mentioned that you could start your engine, even if your fob battery was dead. You didn’t say how you could do it. My current vehicle is my first with the push-button start. This old man would just like the key. <strong>— B.G., Colorado Springs, Colo.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Although there are variations, most engines can be started using the key fob itself. Just hold the key fob to the start/stop button and press as you would if using your finger. This should do the trick until you can replace the button battery in your fob.

<strong>Q:</strong> With publicly available charging facilities, how do drivers handle the issue of someone connecting their EV to charge, but they don’t disconnect right away and other people are waiting?

<strong>A:</strong> Courtesy and good manners seem to be in short supply. At a supermarket, they will eventually need to go home. If it is a community park-and-ride, they will retrieve the car after work. If they are paying for the service, maybe they’re just being forgetful or rude. If the car is in your driveway….

<strong>Q:</strong> I have 69,000 miles on my GMC Terrain. We basically use it for short trips and hauling household items. My rearview camera has gone black. The warning still comes on. I drove for 50 years without a backup camera so I can survive without it, but if it was an inexpensive fix like a new fuse, I would get it fixed. <strong>— R.S., Crete, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The issue could be a blown fuse. It could be a loose connection. Or it could be a major malfunction. As long as you have the proximity warning alert, you are good to go. Be old-school and use your mirrors.

<strong>Q:</strong> I try to keep my wife’s 2019 Honda CR-V interior neat and clean, but I consistently fail to find a way to keep the windshield free from a filmy residue. I’ve used a number of different window cleaner solutions as well as cloth types to dry the glass, but invariably within a day or two, the glass is less clear, especially at night when any exterior light source magnifies the problem. Any suggestions? <strong>— R.V., Wheaton, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I like DashMats, those carpet-like custom dashboard covers. Not only does it cut down on reflected glare, it suppresses some outgassing from the vinyl. My windshield still gets filmy inside, just not as often. I have used numerous window cleaners including homemade stuff and have finally switched to automotive glass cleaners and microfiber cloths: one cloth to clean and another to polish the glass.