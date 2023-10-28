Briefcase: Oct. 28, 2023

Riverside Medical Group adds

nurse practitioner

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of board-certified family nurse practitioner <strong>David Cherry</strong> to its team of immediate care providers.

Cherry completed his Bachelor of Science in nursing at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Ind., and then completed his Master of Science in nursing at Lewis University in Romeoville.

Cherry is seeing patients at Riverside Immediate Care in Bradley, Kankakee, Watseka and Coal City.

