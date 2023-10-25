Main Street: Oct. 25, 2023

It would be disingenuous to say that leaders are born to be great or that it is a science that is aptly applied, like a mathematical problem to be solved.

Rather, it is predicated on a variety of soft skills, such as communication strategies, honesty, providing essential feedback to their team, emotional intelligence, active listening, empathy, strategic thinking skills, creativity, inspiring others, flexibility, turning information into action, project planning, the ability to assess employee’s strengths and weaknesses, time management, building trust, a culture of inclusivity, positivity, reliability, management skills, sharing the vision and purpose of the organization, developing and maintaining reliable metrics to measure performance, the ability to recruit and persuade exceptional team members, charisma, and the ability to help your team find meaning and purpose in their work, to name a few key characteristics of being an exceptional leader.

This can be a daunting task as no leader possesses all of these attributes.

Above all, diamond-level leaders have the ability to navigate turbulent waters and cataclysmic events that travail the organizational culture, environmental constraints, economic and fiscal issues and psychological dimensions of their internal and external stakeholders. As illustrated by Thomas Jefferson and still relevant to today’s leaders, “In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock.”

Consequently, exceptional leaders are principled-centered and vision-oriented. Similarly, John Maxwell asserted, “The most significant way to impact an organization is to focus on leadership development. There is almost no limit to the potential of an organization that recruits good people, raises them up as leaders, and continually develops them.”

Furthermore, as Jim Rohn opined, “A good objective of leadership is to help those who are doing poorly to do well and help those who are doing well to do even better.”

It is certainly worth noting that leadership is not an easy task, nor can it be accomplished by reading a few books, watching YouTube videos or attending seminars. It takes years of practice with trial and error to achieve the delicate balance of understanding the human element of inculcating a culture of acceptance, value, and appreciation of your direct reports.

Too many so-called leaders practice the art of being dictatorial and then wonder why their teams have low morale apathy and are disconnected from the vision and purpose of the organization. Many organizational consultants offer quick band-aid approaches to organizational chaos with rah-rah or staid and outdated management approaches to get their teams back on task. Instead, the issue often lies with the leader for creating dysfunctional teams, lack of communication, and not listening to their teams, who may have the solution the leader is seeking.

Illustrating the art of leadership, one of my favorite NFL coaches who epitomized excellence was Chuck Noll, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who won four Super Bowls, four AFC titles and nine Central Division championships and compiled a 209-156-1 record. Noll told his rookies and team, “Know your job, do your job, and do it better than anyone else, and we will be Super Bowl Champions.”

Albert Einstein once quipped, “Any darn fool can make something complex; it takes a genius to make something simple.” This statement shows genius is taking something complex and making it simple.

The corollary is any leader can offer complex ideologies and confusing dictates to appear brilliant. Still, the true genius is the simplicity of taking the convoluted and multifaceted problems and breaking them down into simple tasks for completion and success. Physicist Albert Einstein and Chuck Noll enshrined the simplicity of the maze of byzantine composites of thoughts, strategies and leadership strategies into a phenomenal success.

In a concerted effort to sync organizational effectiveness with successful leadership strategies, the following attributes coalesce with diamond-level leadership: performance, vision, innovation, motivation, evaluation, mentoring, development, controlling, teamwork, strategy, planning and critical thinking. Unpacking these issues is paramount for organizational success and leadership performance that moves your team to the next tier of excellence.

From the dawn of time to the current age, exceptional leaders such as Cyrus the Great (600-560 B.C.E.), Alexander the Great (356-323 B.C.E.), Charlemagne (747-814), Emperor Augustus (63B.C.E. -14 A.D.), Joan of Arc (1412-1430), King Henry VIII (1491-1547), George Washington (1732-1799), Tecumseh (1768-1813), Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948), Winston Churchill (1874-1965), Franklin Roosevelt (1882-1945) plus a host of others through the annals of time possessed a remarkable ability to motivate others, know themselves and followers, and unite others for the common good or purpose.

With this in mind, as discussed on the website bestdiplomats.org., they offered some compelling reasons for incomparable leaders to emulate in our respectable professional domain.

<strong>1. What makes a great Leader in history?</strong> (Remarkable leaders have the right vision, strategy and focus on the inherent goal to be achieved. Temporary setbacks or obstacles do not derail extraordinary leaders, instead they forge through them with diligence and fortitude.)

<strong>2. Why is leadership important in history?</strong> (Outstanding leaders have often taken a leap of faith and ventured into uncharted or unfamiliar territories. These trailblazers have transformed obstacles into solutions and made crucial decisions shaping the world and their specific landscape. As the adage goes, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” becomes a rallying cry to not only remember the past but to learn from it and not make the same mistakes our ancestors made.)

<strong>3. What should we learn from great leaders?</strong> (Diamond-level leaders extol the virtues of juggling and differentiating between professional obligations, responsibilities, and personal issues or lives. Additionally, these leaders could make complex ideas accessible to their followers and, thus, leave a significant impact on the world.)

In the final analysis, we can see that leaders ignite their teams’ passions with the organization’s purpose. Celebrated leaders frequently deal with the dichotomy of personal sacrifice for the greater good of those they serve and lead. As evidenced above, leadership is complex and is not for the faint of heart. Heavy is the head that wears the crown of leadership and is often ridiculed by disenfranchised followers or stakeholders who think they have better solutions to the problems.

Nevertheless, leaders need to forge ahead, bring solutions, and not get disrupted by noise and criticism. No matter the outcome, leaders give credit to their teams and take responsibility for their failures. In the end, that is what leadership is all about.