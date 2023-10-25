Briefcase: Oct. 25, 2023

Gordon Electric adds to human resources department

Gordon Electric Supply recently hired <strong>Jacob Ottenfeld</strong> as a human resources Assistant

Ottenfeld is a recent graduate of St. Xavier University with a degree in human resources, and he previously worked as an events coordinator assistant. This interpersonal experience and a previous role as a human resources intern will be an asset in his new role where he will assist in onboarding all new hires, maintain all personnel files, update various documents and assist employees with any questions that might arise.

“I am thrilled to have Jacob join the HR team,” said Sheri Ritchie, human resource manager, adding that “together we will continue to strive to make Gordon an ‘Employer of Choice.’”

Ottenfeld will move to Gordon’s Mokena office after completing training in Kankakee.

Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.