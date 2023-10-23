Watch out for Medicare scammers

CHICAGO — With Medicare open enrollment in effect through Dec. 7, anyone eligible for Medicare benefits should be wary of calls, texts or emails about special offers to enroll with them.

The Better Business Bureau said scammers will try all kinds of schemes to get your personal Medicare information. Be careful of any unsolicited contacts offering ‘assistance.’ Con artists will be active during the entire annual open-enrollment period.

“One of the ways the fraud works is scammers allege they can enroll you in a better Medicare program than what you currently have,” Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO, said. “They will say that their plan is cheaper, and you can keep all the same benefits. To get started, you only need to provide some personal information, such as your Medicare ID number. Of course, the call is a scam, and sharing personal information will open you up to identity theft.”

In another variation, callers try to frighten — rather than assist — people with Medicare. They try to rattle victims by claiming that your Medicare will be discontinued if you don’t re-enroll. This fake “Medicare adviser” can fix the situation — if you share personal information with them.

“Also, if you get a call, text or email saying Medicare is replacing your current Medicare card with a new plastic card or one with a chip in it, hang up and do not reply,” Bernas said. “It is a scam. <em>Do not</em> give out any of your Medicare information. Medicare will not call you out of the blue. You will need to contact them. Additionally, someone from Medicare will never show up at your doorstep.”

BBB recommends that adult children and friends of those Medicare-eligible reach out to them with these important tips.

<strong>BBB tips to avoid open enrollment scams</strong>

• Be wary of anyone who contacts you unsolicited. People representing Medicare plans don’t contact you by phone, email, or in person unless you are already enrolled and requested a phone call. Be especially cautious of threatening calls that require quick action or immediate payment.

• Guard your government-issued numbers. Never offer your Medicare ID number or Social Security number to anyone you don’t know.

• Medicare provides legitimate help with determining which plan is right for you. These people — sometimes called navigators or assisters — are not allowed to charge for their help. If someone asks you for payment, it’s a scam. You will also need to contact them. They will not call you out of the blue.

• Decline promotional gifts in exchange for personal information. Keep a healthy level of skepticism whenever a broker offers you free gifts, health screenings, or other special deals. Never sign up with a broker who offers you an expensive “sign-up gift” in exchange for providing your Medicare ID number or other personally identifiable information.

• Beware of dishonest insurance brokers who offer “free health screenings.” Some brokers offer this to weed out less healthy people. This is called “cherry picking” and is against the Medicare rules.

• Visit the official Medicare.gov website for general information or if you want to make changes to your health care plan. Do not click on links in texts or email messages.

If you are unsure whether a call or offer is from Medicare, or you gave your personal information to someone claiming to be with Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE to report it.

If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/scamtracker. For more information, visit BBB.org.