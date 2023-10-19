Reader weigh in on fun ways to save time and money

Today, I’m reaching into my virtual mailbag, pulling out a handful of great reader tips, Whether any of these tips apply to you and your situation or not, just reading them can’t help but get you into frugal mode, looking for every way, big or small, to save time and money.

MORE SPONGE

I discovered that my kitchen sponges were only getting used around the edges. I first cut off the used edges to make new edges, then I decided to cut the sponges into thirds when they’re new. Much more efficient! — Sue

PERFECTLY DRESSED

If you are taking salad for lunch, pour the amount of dressing you will need into the bottom corner of a small plastic bag. Put a twist tie above the dressing and cut off the rest of the bag. When you are ready to eat, just snip off the corner and squeeze the dressing into your salad. — Kristine

MINI-SIZE PORTIONS

My toddler eats only a small portion of a box of macaroni and cheese. Leftover mac and cheese is never a hit, and the individual packs are too pricey. Instead, I buy the boxes when they are on sale, open every box and store the cheese powder and noodles in separate jars. Now, I can prepare individual servings as needed. I use 1/3 cup of dry noodles and 1 heaping tablespoon each of cheese powder, butter and milk. — Michel

DENTURED TOILET

To get rid of mineral rings in the toilet, put some warm water in the toilet bowl and add one or two denture tablets. Check its progress in 30 minutes. The toilet should be sparkling clean. — Amy

CLOSET DOOR ORGANIZER

I hang a shoe bag on the inside of my coat closet door near the front of my house. In it, my family members store their gloves, scarves, sunglasses and even the dog’s leash for a quick and organized morning departure. — Anonymous

WATER SAVER

I save water by washing my car using the dew in the early morning. The condensation on my car plus the suds on my sponge do the trick. Only after the scrub-down do I turn on the hose for a quick rinse. — Helen

QUICK STAIN TREATMENT

To get a dark stain out of whites and light-colored clothing, I dip a Q-tip in hydrogen peroxide and apply it to the spot. I let it work overnight and it bleaches the stain without removing color. — Rachel

NEAT, TIDY FRIDGE

I just bought a new refrigerator and I didn’t want the brand-new shelves to get dirty. When I store a bottle that tends to get messy, I put a sheet of plastic wrap down as a shelf liner. It works beautifully, and because it clings to the shelf is easy to remove while the fridge stays neat and tidy. — Cathy

GROCERY TOTES

I have accumulated many cloth tote bags over the years from different seminars I’ve attended or book clubs I’ve joined. Instead of purchasing reusable cloth bags for groceries, I use my tote bags instead. They are machine-washable and I can save money and the environment by recycling them. — Cindy

CUTE CLIPS

Several years ago, I bought a package of plastic clothespins to use in the kitchen. I bought colors that match my decor, and I use them for reclosing plastic bread bags, chip bags, sugar bags and others. They even work in the freezer and crisper, too. — Jean

PUMP IT

I save on expenses by putting dish soap, body wash, shampoo and liquid soap of all kinds in pump containers. I find that I use much less soap for the same job done when it is in a dispenser. Now I buy soaps and body wash much less often. — Tess

CLEANS ITSELF

To avoid cleaning a roller pan when I paint, I slip it into a large plastic department store bag and pour the paint onto the bag over the pan. After painting, I simply turn the bag inside out and discard it. Then, I am left with a clean roller pan. It saves a lot of time and costs nothing! — Tony