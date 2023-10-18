Many older things were built to last

You may have heard the phrase “planned obsolescence” before. It refers to creating products that break after a short period of time – or, products that last a shorter time over others without this design “strategy” in place.

For example, for most of my life, my parents’ house had a refrigerator in it that was built in the 1950s. It belonged to my great grandmother, and the silver emblem on the door read “Frigidaire: A Division of General Motors.”

As a child, the refrigerator was a retro anomaly in our basement. As an adult, I wondered, decade after decade, just how long the old refrigerator would continue to operate. My mother used to joke that no one should ever move the fridge, not even to clean under it, or it would finally stop working. (She was right, too! My father rolled it forward three feet to install a new tile floor underneath it, and when he rolled it back into place, the fridge finally came to the end of its long life. It did last more than 70 years though!)

When I was writing last week’s column about installing a new water heater at my house, my father recommended switching brands from the one that the builder had originally installed to another brand, one that has been in business for close to 150 years. That is an impressive statistic, but what impressed Dad even more is the fact that his house still has its original water heater from this same brand, which was purchased and installed back in 1975!

According to Lowe’s, the life expectancy of today’s water heater is eight to 12 years. While my new heater may be the same brand as Dad’s, I doubt it will give us nearly 50 years of service as his has. It simply isn’t cost-effective for companies to sell an item and then not sell that item again to the same customer for 50 years.

The same is true for refrigerators. My parents’ antique fridge aside, I’m also quite aware that older refrigerators were also built to a different standard than modern ones. In 1994, I bought a brand-new refrigerator for my first house. (I should add that I bought it from the scratch-and-dent room at a local appliance store, as it fell over in the delivery truck and has a large dent on one of the back corners, thankfully hidden by the cabinets that surrounded it!)

Despite that, this refrigerator is still alive and functional today in 2023. It spent ten years at my first house. When I got married and moved to our current home, we brought the refrigerator with us. About five years after that, the through-the-door ice dispenser broke, but the refrigerator itself continued to work. We moved it into the basement to use as a secondary refrigerator, and almost 30 years later, it continues to work just fine.

Meanwhile, we’ve had two subsequent replacement refrigerators in the kitchen, neither of which has been built as well as the 1994 model that’s still chilling after all these years. The first fridge replacement lasted seven years, at which point the compressor failed and left us shopping for a new one. Our current kitchen refrigerator is still working, but it’s also endured significant repairs – thankfully, while it was still under warranty.

We’re often told that modern appliances are more efficient, cost less to operate, and are better for the environment. However, I would counter that five water heaters or refrigerators in a landfill, per household, also make a significant environmental impact on our planet.

Yet another driving force in play are the government’s regulations for appliances. As they continue to force lower water usage on washing machines and dishwashers and restrict certain chemicals from being used as refrigerants, consumers end up with appliances that don’t perform, or last, as long as older ones did.

So, what can we, as consumers, do? I’ll continue tackling this topic in next week’s column.