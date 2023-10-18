Briefcase: Oct. 18, 2023

Federated Bank’s Clark named to post at CBAI

<strong>Matt J. Clark</strong>, vice chairman, president and CEO of Federated Bank, Onarga, was appointed as group director of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois at the association’s annual convention held recently in Indianapolis, Ind. As group director, he serves on the CBAI Board of Directors and its strategic planning and special events committees.

Clark received his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and his Master of Business at the University Of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Clark worked at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union from 1994-2002. He held many titles, including teller, loan officer, vice president and director. His is currently with Federated Bank and has been there for 21 years.

Clark has served on many committees, including Village of Onarga trustee, Onarga Community Center president, Iroquois Economic Devlopment Association director and a volunteer fireman for Onarga. He is a member of the Onarga Lions Club and serves as Grand Prairie Seminary and Commercial College Trustee.

Clark lives in Onarga with his wife, Melody, a CPA. They have one son, Jacob.

