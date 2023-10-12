Scammers are on the move this month

CHICAGO — October is one of the two busiest months of the year to move to a new apartment or home before the holidays and cold weather sets in. With all the work th at moving requires, the Better Business Bureau is cautioning consumers that scammers devise schemes to take advantage of this stressful time.

Most people hire a mover only a few times during their lives, so finding the right one may be an unfamiliar process, leaving customers a target for scammers.

“Busy households could be caught off guard by fraudster tricks to steal money, identity and possessions in a flash,” said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. “Common problems consumers allege in complaints and BBB Scam Tracker reports include price changes and unexpected fees and sometimes even receiving a quote and paying a deposit, but the movers never show up.”

The Better Business Bureau has proactive measures you can take to reduce your risk of a con. Most important is to research moving firms to find the right one thoroughly. To start this search, check BBB.org for company ratings and reviews. BBB is a free referral source to find businesses you can trust.

“Next, identify the red flags of a scam before you get involved,” says Bernas.

Be on the lookout for:

• Very Low price. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

• Poor grammar on the moving company’s website. If there is no physical address or information about a mover’s registration or insurance, that’s a red flag.

• Movers who show up in an unmarked or rental truck instead of a clearly marked company-owned fleet truck.

• Movers who try to gain your trust and persuade you that there is no need for a written contract.

BBB tips to help make the move easier and more successful.

• Be wary of unusual requests. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may indicate a fraudulent business.

• Get everything in writing. Though most professional movers do give quotes over the phone, it’s still a good idea to get written documentation of all the services you are receiving. Get at least two written estimates from different movers. Be sure the estimates are based on weight, not cubic feet, and opt for full-value replacement liability insurance.

• Protect your possessions. Ensure you have full-value protection insurance for lost or damaged possessions. Note that expensive items such as a flat-panel television may need additional replacement cost coverage if damaged in transit.

• Take your valuables with you. Cash, coins, jewelry, photographs and important papers should be taken with you or shipped separately using a shipping service with tracking numbers and insurance.

• Keep an inventory of your belongings. Having an inventory sheet is one of the best ways to keep track of your possessions. Label the boxes your belongings are packed in and what is in each box.

When moving between states, check licensing with the U.S. Department of Transportation. An identification number issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is required of all interstate moving companies, which can be verified at ProtectYourMove.org.

When moving within the state, contact the Illinois Commerce Commission for proper licensing and to report complaints.

If you encounter a scam, even if you don’t lose money, report it to the BBB Scamtracker to help alert others and protect your community.