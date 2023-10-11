Main Street: Oct. 11, 2023

Remarkable customer service is the hallmark of organizational success. Exceptional leaders predicate customer service on compensation, culture, communication, compassion, and care as discussed below. Wholistically, and as articulated by Sam Walton, “There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down simply by spending their money elsewhere.”

Conversely, Ray Kroc, founder of McDonalds, advanced, “If you just work for the money, you will never make it, but if you love what you are doing and always put the customer first, success will be yours.”

Finally, as articulated by Robert Half, founder of Robert Half International, opined, “When the customer comes first, the customer will last.”

A carnival of mediocrity ensues when leaders neglect customer service’s crucial and critical components of providing world-class service to their patrons. Rude or dismissive employees who place their needs over the customers often burn the bridge and destroy the figurative river (customers) who flow into the business. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and exceptional customer service, one can leave a lasting impression and legacy to increase customer loyalty, retention and attract new business through positive word-of-mouth testimonials.

As such, a noteworthy article by Jackie Nance Sons titled “Six Tips for Exceptional Customer Service” suggests a compelling methodology to advance your organization to the next tier of customer service excellence. I will highlight Sons’ salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Prioritize active listening and empathy:</strong> (Active listening and empathy (putting yourself in someone else’s shoes) allow the customer to feel understood, valued, and appreciated. By emotionally connecting with your customers, you build a bond of trust and solidify the business-customer dynamic and relationship. This concentrated effort to satisfy the wants and needs of the customer by intuitively understanding that you are not selling a product but rather a solution is the difference between an occasional or one-time sale or a committed life-long customer.)

<strong>2. Offer proactive solutions and exceed customer expectations:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders and employees anticipate customer needs and go the extra mile in providing unique solutions to satisfy the customer’s needs that your business is delivering. Over-delivering and not over-promising is the fundamental dimension that differentiates your stellar business from your less-than-enthusiastic competitor, who neglects the wants and needs of the customer for a one-time quick sale.

Customer loyalty is grounded on satisfying the desires and necessities of the customer. Remember, you exist because of the customer and not vice versa.)

<strong>3. Invest in comprehensive training for your customer service team:</strong> (Exceptional organizations equip their customer service representatives with the critical skills, training, and knowledge to handle customer interactions successfully. Remarkable customer service organizations provide training programs focusing on the indispensable elements of communication, problem-solving, and product knowledge to ensure that your team effectively addresses and resolves their customer’s needs.

Finally, providing your team with ongoing training and support improves the quality of customer service and empowers employees, leading to higher job satisfaction and reduced returns.

<strong>4. Leverage technology to enhance efficiency and communication:</strong> (Intrepid leaders augment customer service excellence by continually adapting technology solutions such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, live chat support, and self-service options, which can streamline processes and improve response times. Additionally, technology enables businesses to manage customer data, track interactions, and provide personalized experiences. Embracing the tenets of technology gives your organization a competitive advantage. Using on-demand and live information allows you to expeditiously meet your customers’ needs and leads to viable methodologies to enrich the customer experience.)

<strong>5. Regularly collect feedback and continuously improve:</strong> (Outstanding customer service strategies include actively seeking customer feedback through surveys and direct customer interactions. By gathering this information, your organization can ascertain valuable insights, trends, business strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement. Data is only as good as it is analyzed, reviewed, and then make data-driven decisions to enhance the customer’s buying experience.

A strident effort to address customers’ concerns and continuously improve based on customer feedback can allow your business to bolster its products, services, and overall customer experience, which is paramount for building customer loyalty and a life-long relationship.)

<strong>6. Provide prompt and personalized responses:</strong> (All customers need personal interaction to feel valued and appreciated, and require timely and relevant interactions. Meeting these expectations is vital for building strong relationships and enhancing a deeper connection. More significantly, customers demand to be heard and have their needs met. To reiterate, recognizing that you are selling solutions to a problem is an essential tool that builds customer trust, loyalty, positive -word-of-mouth, and satisfaction.)

Underpinning these customer service issues, I would be remiss if I did not offer an exceptional customer service experience in Kankakee. Recently, I made a phone order at Johnny’s Pizza in Kankakee. I ordered a pizza and a simple salad and was informed it would be ready in 25 minutes. When I arrived, one of the managers explained that my order for the salad was not prepared, but they had a larger and more expensive one already made. I asked the price difference, and she said it would be the same as the simple, less costly salad. I offered to pay the difference, and she replied, “no way, as it was our mistake.”

The key lesson here is that she acknowledged the error, offered a viable solution, satisfied the customer, and increased customer loyalty by meeting the customer’s needs. Kudos to Johnny’s Pizza for providing quality food and exceptional customer service.

In the final analysis, and as defined on the website Intuitmailchimp.com, exceptional customer service is deeply rooted in retaining your customers, encouraging loyalty, building a strong culture and reputation, getting new customers via referrals, boosting sales, upselling products and services, improving customer and employee engagement and happiness and remaining competitive in the marketplace.

As affirmed by Jim Rohn, “One customer well taken care of could be more valuable than $10,000 worth of advertising. As an irrevocable golden rule of customer service, “Treat the customer as if you are that customer.”