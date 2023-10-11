Briefcase: Oct. 11, 2023

Gordon Electric

Supply adds to its accounting team

Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical and lighting supplies in Kankakee, recently announced the addition of Jen Boerema to the accounting team.

Boerema joins Gordon as an accounts payable specialist and brings more than 12 years of accounting experience, most recently as an administrative assistant in the accounting department of a local transportation company.

In her role at Gordon, Boerema is in contact with the sales team and many of the company’s vendors to make sure that invoices, purchase orders and freight information are correct and are timely paid. She will move to the Mokena office after training in Kankakee.

“Jen fits in well with the accounts payable team,” said Gerry Faron, controller at Gordon. “Her vast experience is evident in the quality of her work.”

For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.