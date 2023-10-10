'Farming looks different for everybody'

Natasha Lehrer Lewis grew up amid the hustle and bustle of the Chicago suburbs. She remembers her second-grade teacher spiral binding a book she wrote, securing her future as an author.

Or so she thought.

In 2000, after following an ultralight glider in the sky to the Aurora Municipal Airport, Lewis’ family felt an “unexplainable draw” to the rural community of Big Rock.

“We were just amazed at how beautiful it was and how close it was to where we lived,” she recalled.

Her dad planned to leave corporate America, so change was already on the horizon. Little did they know how much the family’s life would change.

“Somebody knew somebody who knew somebody who thought that a house was going to be put on the market,” Lewis said. “So we boldly knocked on the door, and that is how we found our little eight-acre farm.”

That was 23 years ago.

Today the farm is home to sheep, a few miniature horses and an organic vegetable garden called Big Rock Organics.

Esther’s Place, the fiber arts studio Lewis opened upon graduating high school, is a few miles away. But before entering, consumers are greeted with a Big Rock Organics farmstand and colorful flower garden, available for U-pick and wholesale.

The studio offers classes, fiber art supplies and can be used to host parties.

“I wasn’t quite sure what direction we wanted to go with the sheep,” Lewis said. “But that became clear when I started to develop an interest in fiber arts.”

While Lewis has found her niche in fiber arts and running the farm, the transition wasn’t easy for her or her family. It was like the modern-day Green Acres, said Lewis.

Within the first week, they got a tractor stuck in a foot-wide, foot-deep creek. Thankfully, neighbors stepped up with a chain and a truck to help pull it out.

And those same neighbors and others in the industry taught Lewis everything about farming. In fact, she never went to school for a degree in floriculture, animal science or art, which all lie at the heart of the farm.

Even without formal training, Lewis embraced the change and challenges.

“I definitely just felt like it was meant for me,” she said.

And she considers herself lucky to have a group of women putting in work as volunteers and team members to support her passion.

“I think women are naturally nurturers and we pay attention to detail and all of that works really well in the operation that we do,” she said. “I feel like any anybody who’s doing an excellent job in their work, female or male, should get accolades or appreciation or a nod. So I am just out there trying to do the best that I can do.”

Lewis said while she doesn’t have three generations of history on her farm, she’s thankful there’s room at the table for every kind of farmer.

“That’s definitely what I want to carry into the future is that farming looks different for everybody, and we support and appreciate whatever niche it is that we bring to the farming community.”

Visit Esther’s Place

The fiber arts studio, flower garden and farm stand are located at 201 W. Galena St. (U.S. Route 30), Big Rock. Go online, esthersplacefibers.com, for video tutorials on fiber art, teacher resources and products, class schedules, gifts and more.