Arends Orchard looks for help in trying times

Debbie Arends pointed out the apples on the ground and the high grass surrounding some of the apple trees.

Finding employees this year has been tough at R.E. Arends Orchard just outside Laura. It’s a small operation — 30 acres of trees — and Debbie Arends and her husband, Art, whose family has owned the farm since 1956, handle most of the day-to-day tasks.

“It breaks Art’s heart” seeing the condition of the orchard, Debbie said, tearing up.

Compounding the hiring challenges, Debbie, 65, was recently diagnosed with uterine cancer. While she’ll still be able to handle tasks such as checking email and keeping the Facebook page updated, her recovery will require weeks of rest. She also can’t drive for four to six weeks, which worries her because she sells their produce at the farmers market and makes their wholesale deliveries.

“It’s during the height of our season,” she said of her surgery timing. “We make our money in two and a half months, and we live on that the whole year.”

They planned to close the orchard the day of her hysterectomy, and depending on her recovery may have to close even more days if Art can’t handle the customers by himself.

Coincidentally, the mass on her uterus was discovered in mid-August — the same week Art fell while picking plums and was severely injured six years ago.

Debbie Arends recalled her husband telling her they needed to close the orchard after his fall.

“We’re just going to have to let the stuff fall,” he told her at the time.

She wasn’t having it.

Debbie took a leave of absence from her former job at Rainbow Resource Center to help. And thanks to their family, friends and community, who stepped up to volunteer at the orchard, that season was saved.

The couple, who have been married 12 years, could use similar volunteer help this year while Debbie is recovering, specifically with mowing, trimming, helping make cider, loading apples and possibly making the wholesale deliveries.

Even though the orchard is small, four cars pulled up within an hour on a recent Tuesday afternoon.

“Do you have a quart of apple cider?” shouted one man who pulled up in an antique car he was driving across the country to Seattle.

The couple chatted up customers as they browsed the apple selection in the former dairy barn. And when some of the older customers were ready to leave, Art helped them to their cars.

It’s that kindness and top-level service that customers appreciate, Debbie said.

“He also took care of his aging parents. That’s what attracted me to him,” she said. “I knew he would never leave me.”

Family also has been a big help at the orchard, including Debbie’s sister from Wisconsin, her son and grandson, among others.

The Arends also grow grapes, plums and raise goats and chickens at the farm, which includes a small field of soybeans. The former dairy barn is filled with tables of packaged apples, apple cider, raw honey from the farm’s bees and a cabinet filled with Debbie’s freshly baked goods. Baking is something she hopes to continue, at least a week or two after surgery.

Walking through the U-pick section of the orchard, many of the trees are loaded with apples. Debbie proudly pointed out some of the 15 or so different varieties, including Jonathan, honeycrisp, winesap and the giant Wolf River apples.

She said her husband is proud of what he’s built at his family’s farm, and it’s heartbreaking that she won’t be able to help in the same capacity after her surgery. She asked customers to “be patient” going forward.

Those who want to volunteer can reach the Arends through their Facebook page, facebook.com/R.E.ArendsOrchard, or by calling 309-397-1577.