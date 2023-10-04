Main Street: Oct. 4, 2023

Whether it is the inconvenience of getting hacked on Facebook or the sheer agony of having to pay tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in ransomware. I would venture to say that most of us in the last year have received at least one or more letters informing us of a data breach that might have released personal information.

The companies apologize and promise free credit monitoring for a year or two. However, that is little consolation when we realize personal or company data may have fallen into the wrong hands.

In recognition of the severe problem this has posed, many institutions of higher learning are expanding their cybersecurity majors. This is true of Olivet. Rather than just sitting back and hoping for the best, ONU is offering a free program to community members on these urgent and timely topics. What a great opportunity. Below, you’ll see the details of how you can enroll in the free one-day program. I urge you to take advantage of this.

On Oct. 10, Rice, the Walker School of STEM, and industry partners are sponsoring a crucial and free cybersecurity conference at Olivet Nazarene University: ONU Everyday Cyber Conference will explore the world of cybersecurity. The conference is free and includes a lunch, but space is limited. You must pre-register to attend. Several national vendors will be at the conference to share their expertise. Visit Olivet’s website to register: olivet.edu/events/everyday-cyber-conference

Program time and place: The Weber Center, Olivet Nazarene University, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a complimentary lunch. The conference will be led by industry experts, FBI and Secret Service who will address the needs of businesses and other organizations, large and small. Next, Rice will provide a quick overview of the current tumultuous cybersecurity world.

There is no argument about the role cyber (computers and related technologies) play in the 21st century. It’s intangible yet surprisingly tangible. It is a world of stunning beauty, but it is potentially dangerous. It is incredibly fast at times and slow at others. Like the river that threads our community together, we are caught in mighty currents and endless swirls of 1’s and 0’s in a river of our creation. Our world is a digital river.

Everything we do seemingly involves some electronic device. We take photos on our phones. We communicate over text messaging and email. Our social media has become nothing short of a digital diary of our lives.

Businesses understand the impact of the digital world all too well. Orders are received and processed electronically. We keep track of inventory through spreadsheets and management systems. Accountants and bookkeepers maintain balance sheets digitally. Even our cash flow isn’t cash any longer. According to a 2022 Federal Reserve report, only 23% of transactions in the US involved cash or checks. The remainder is transferred through the digital river. That digital river needs to be protected.

We won’t get into the nitty and gritty details of cybersecurity here. However, it is essential to clear up some misconceptions and myths.

<strong>Myth No. 1</strong>: Most hackers wear hoodies. Hollywood has filled our imagination of the digital river in the cyber world. Familiar scenes depicting friendless, super genius teenage hackers tucked away in a dark room. Wires are hanging from the ceiling — their faces illuminated only by green text seemingly jumping off multiple computer screens.

In the movies, all of this devious action is obscured by a thick black hoodie. Reality: While making for a good movie, this unreal depiction of a hacker is far from accurate. Sometimes, a hacker is the girl next door. From time to time, the boy who lives down the road. On occasion, hackers aren’t hackers at all. Many with the mantle of “hacker” placed on them are “grifters” — con men and women.

<strong>Myth No. 2</strong>: Most serious victims are large organizations. Reality: Many businesses, especially small businesses, less than 1,000 employees, fall into the false assumption that they are too small to be victims of cybercrime. According to their annual 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, Verizon documented more cyber security incidents with confirmed data theft among small businesses than large businesses.

Larger organizations usually can devote more cybersecurity resources, employee cybersecurity training programs, and the ability to respond rapidly to cyber-attacks. Small businesses are often targeted simply because of their size. Smaller businesses may not be prepared, not have adequate training, and have unprotected, vulnerable systems. However, big or small, you are still a target, even at the individual level.

<strong>Myth No. 3</strong>: Don’t worry about your own employees.

In many business environments, your employees are like family. While they may get frustrated with you, they are often well-intentioned and want to see the business succeed. Reality: Your loyal, good-hearted, and sometimes overly helpful employees can be prime targets for cybercriminals. Cyber crooks don’t always use computers to get information. If they can convince your employees to give them a username, password or access to computer systems means they don’t have to spend hours, days, or weeks hacking.

These psychological tactics fall into a category called social engineering. Social engineering attacks are some of the most prevalent and successful cyberattacks used. Among other examples, these attacks often involve receiving an email notice that a password is about to expire, an account is about to be deleted, or a phone call from Microsoft indicating your computer is infected.

Clicking on the embedded links or allowing them to remote into your systems gives them the necessary access. These types of communication are called “phishing” (email) or ”vishing” (voice) attacks and can be extremely convincing. In 2021, the FBI received more than 323,900 official complaints involving phishing and vishing attacks, a statistic I feel is enormously underreported. Your employees can be your biggest threat.

<strong>Myth No. 4</strong>: You have to spend too much money to protect yourself.

Reality: There is a common misconception that protecting yourself has to be expensive. However, implementing common-sense cybersecurity strategies can be very cost-effective. I suggest these top 4 strategies.

1. Train your employees. There are excellent online courses that can educate your employees on ways to safeguard your data, systems, and reputation.

2. Antimalware software. Often called antivirus or antispyware, these programs can help by automatically detecting and preventing malicious software and cyberattacks on your systems. Every computer, server, and device in your organization should have it installed.

3. Secure passwords. Passwords are the keys to your digital office. Ensure your employees aren’t using passwords like QWERTY, 123456, password, or anything on Wikipedia’s list of the most common passwords /en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_the_most_common_passwords. Also, ensure they don’t write their passwords on sticky notes and place them under their keyboard.

4. Carry some type of cyber insurance. If the unthinkable happens and your organization suffers a data breach, you could be liable for your customer’s private information. These failures can be costly and harm your reputation. Cyber insurance could literally save your business.

In conclusion, we need good stewardship over our digital river. The information we consume, store, and transport is intrinsically valuable to our businesses. However, as with anything of value, someone else wants it. Information is a valuable commodity.

Thus, safeguards in the form of cybersecurity should be implemented. Please accept our invitation to the Oct. 10 Everyday Cybersecurity Program to learn more about these topics.