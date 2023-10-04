Briefcase: Oct. 4, 2023

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply adds purchasing agent</strong>

Gordon Electric Supply recently announced the addition of <strong>Max Sliker</strong> as purchasing agent at its Mokena location. Sliker has a decade of combined experience in customer service, commodity purchasing and warehouse operations.

Sliker brings this previous purchasing and scheduling experience to his new role at Gordon where he will develop relationships with vendor representatives and maintain stock service levels within established guidelines.

“Max’s experience and drive made him an ideal candidate for this role,” Purchasing Supervisor Justin Roberson said. “We couldn’t be happier with him becoming the newest member of the purchasing group.”

Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical and lighting supplies, is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.