Scammers swoop in with holiday hiring scams

CHICAGO — Although holiday hiring will add hundreds of thousands of jobs, the expected lower worker demand according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas this year means a more competitive market.

As a result, the Better Business Bureau advises job seekers to get busy now to secure employment but be very cautious because fake offers and job scams are likely to increase. Fraudsters often send enticing email offers that encourage you to click for further information.

In the past week, Amazon announced it would hire 250,000 holiday workers, Target will hire 100,000, and Macy’s will hire 38,000. Major retailers already have hiring signs in their stores.

“This year’s tighter job market provides scammers an excellent platform to pull even more tricks to steal seasonal job applicants’ identity, money and bank account information,” said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau. “Fake job offers and fake employment applications can obtain crucial personal identity information, as scammers tell you this is needed for direct deposit. In some situations, con artists demand an up-front fee for securing your employment.”

With the competitive Holiday 2023 job market, BBB offers tips for seasonal workers:

• Start the job search earlier rather than later. The key to landing a seasonal job is to start searching early. Retail, shipping, restaurants and catering companies are common sources of seasonal employment. Now is the time for job hunters to determine which job suits them best, identify companies they’d like to work for, and then submit applications and resumes.

• Research the companies to which you submit job applications. Always check out the company, and a great place to start is with BBB Business Profile for free ratings and reviews.

• Never give your credit card or checking account information to an individual or business that promises employment. Legitimate employers never charge fees to prospective employees.

• Beware of fake websites. Check the URL (web address), watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, and search for contact information.

• Try to identify seasonal employment with businesses you shop at or frequent. You will already be familiar with the company and its products and, secondly, discounts available for employees may mean significant savings when shopping for holiday gifts.

For more information, visit BBB.org.