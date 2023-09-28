Thoughts on buying cars – new and used

It’s been a few years since we bought a car, and since we recently went through the process again, I thought I would share some of my thoughts on the subject – especially in the current economy.

I was raised by parents who paid cash for every car they ever owned. They would set aside a certain amount each month and put it in a bank account. The “treat” of this process was buying the brand-new vehicle of their choice and then driving it as long as it would possibly run until it genuinely needed to be replaced.

I learned a lot from watching them go through this process – enough to know that it’s how I wanted to purchase my cars, too. To this day, I’ve never had a car payment and have always negotiated the best deal possible, then paid cash for my cars.

However, the price of new cars has increased so much that it’s challenging to maintain this similar practice if you’re a young person in the market for your first car or if life circumstances do not facilitate buying a brand-new vehicle. I’m also quite aware of how quickly cars depreciate in value! Some swear by the argument that a car two to three years old is still relatively “new” but will save thousands of dollars over buying brand-new.

I’ve always viewed the act of saving for my next car ahead of actually needing it as a practice deserving of the “treat” of buying new, too. Not everyone will agree.

When our oldest child was in the market for her first car, this process was easy for our family. My aunt had long been living by the practice of replacing her vehicles each time they reached ten years old. Conveniently, this happened the year our daughter turned 17, and my aunt offered to sell her used car to our daughter.

It was the easiest used car transaction we’ve participated in since we knew the seller, knew the car had been maintained exceptionally well, and knew that the price was extremely fair for the vehicle’s condition.

However, our oldest son has been in the market for his first car all summer, and it’s been quite an interesting journey. Without the previous situation of having a trusted family member willing to sell a quality, used vehicle, we have been helping him through this process in the traditional ways: Looking at used cars for sale by private parties, online sites, and car dealers.

Shopping for a used car has changed with technology. Thanks to vehicle history services like Carfax, shoppers can view a detailed history of a vehicle’s maintenance work and accident history – provided that these items have accurately been reported to the service.

Do keep in mind that for someone like me who does the majority of my auto maintenance at home in the garage, oil changes, brake replacement, and other repairs done outside of a professional garage or dealership will never appear in the vehicle’s VIN history report. However, if these details are available in your vehicle’s history, definitely use them to your advantage.

Accident reports are among the most valuable pieces of data that one can access in these reports. There is an enormous difference between a car with a minor fender-bender in a parking lot versus an accident that caused significant body and frame damage. A reputable shop will record these kinds of repairs in the vehicle’s history. Then, you can decide whether or not you feel the car was adequately repaired after an accident or if the damage incurred is a deal-breaker for you.

These reports also may note how many owners a car has had, whether or not it has been in a flood, and whether or not it has a salvage title post-accident.

In next week’s column, I’ll continue my thoughts on the used-car-purchasing process and share details of how our son decided on what he ultimately wanted to buy.