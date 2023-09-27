Main Street: Sept. 27, 2023

Spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic, our country has morphed into a quagmire of economic uncertainty, political chaos and a “new normal” relegating worker’s rights over obligations. With atmospheric issuances and a never-ending promulgation of rules and regulations to regulate our behavior, it is no wonder workers and citizens alike are plagued with the concept of a cadre of sticky problems that have been inculcated into the highest levels of the organization.

The arc of history is replete with problematic issues that faced leaders from ancient times to the 21st century. But what exactly is a monkey, and how does the emerging leader deal with them? In organizational theory, and as pronounced by William Oncken Jr. and Donald L. Wass in the 1974 Harvard Business Review landmark article titled, “Who’s Got the Monkey,” a monkey is a problem that often hops off the back of your direct reports to the leader’s figurative back.

Once the monkey nestles into its new home, the leader, supervisor, or manager must take care of it and either feed, starve, shoot or bat it back to its originator.

An emerging dynamic ensues when monkeys multiply and begin to overwhelm their host — as a graduate student in 1984 and during my MBA program in an organization theory class, the first day the professor came in, and he quoted Oncken’s famous analogy of monkey management by stating, “At no time while I am helping you with this or any other problem will your problem become my problem. The instant your problem becomes mine, you no longer have a problem. I cannot help a person who hasn’t got a problem.”

I was amazed at this statement’s simplicity and realized that feeding other people’s monkeys does more harm than good as the person can never manage or solve the proverbial monkey.

In cultivating resilience, organizational leaders must refrain from acquiring their team’s monkeys. How can you help, equip or train your team if you constantly feed their monkeys and your monkeys become unmanageable and further chaos ensues. Now, the leader is not only dealing with their own troublesome monkeys but has fostered the culture of raising and trying to corral and feed their team’s monkeys.

The view is magnified when the leader, dealing with time and efficiency constraints, often assumes it is easier and more cost-effective to take their direct report’s monkey and feed it. However, as an organizational consultant and leadership expert, it is dubious at best to take other monkeys that are not your own.

With anticipatory regret, the leader has become subordinate to their subordinates, and monkeys multiply. The urgency of taking someone’s monkey to deal with the issue at hand offers contradictory results, and the monkeys you feed today will geometrically grow tomorrow.

Modulating your expectations, as advanced by Oncken, offers five compelling rules for keeping monkeys off your back. I will highlight Oncken’s salient points and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Describe the monkey</strong>: (The leader must identify and describe the monkey before the next move occurs. The monkey has a voracious appetite, and left to his own devices, will starve out other monkeys and overwhelm the organizational system.)

<strong>2. Assign the monkey</strong>: (Monkeys need to be owned and managed by the appropriate staff and compatible with the welfare of the monkey. In reality, the caretaker of the monkey is the responsible person who will feed and manage their charge while carrying out the next moves without undue risks to themselves, the organization or their supervisor. The critical factor in overseeing the monkey is to ensure that the monkey’s caretaking does not pass off to someone else, especially to you as the leader.)

<strong>3. Insure the monkey</strong>: (As the leader, it is your responsibility to insure the monkeys you assign to your team are adequately cared for, and as a vital component of risk management, each person who is a caretaker of a monkey has their own insurance policy. This insurance policy equates to the level of authority you delegate to your direct reports: A) Recommend, then act. B) Act, then advise.)

<strong>4. Five degrees of initiative</strong>: (Leaders who delegate monkeys to their teams have five levels of authority from lowest to highest in their delegation to the direct reports. These include: 1) Wait until told [lowest initiative and risk.] 2) Ask what to do. 3) Recommend, then take resulting action. 4) Act but advise at once. 5) Act on your own, then routinely report. Managing monkeys is never an easy task and takes an equal distribution of assigning monkeys as well as batting the monkey off your back to their rightful owner.)

<strong>5. All monkeys have feeding and check-up appointments scheduled</strong>: (The critical care for feeding monkey is ensuring the scheduling of time to review the care of the monkey and having the opportunity to “catch people doing things right” and offering appropriate praise as well as to identify problems and take timely corrective action. Monkeys can take up an inordinate amount of time and care, so the effective management of the monkey is paramount. Efficiency does not equate to effectiveness.)

The analogy of monkeys, as it relates to time management as described by Oncken, is central to organizational culture and effectiveness. As described above, and to reiterate the feeding and care of monkeys:

<strong>1. Monkeys should be fed, starved or shot.</strong> (Do not let monkeys proliferate and send them back to where they originated.)

<strong>2. The monkey population should be kept below the maximum number the manager has time to feed.</strong> (As monkeys multiply, so does the capacity to handle them. Deal with the monkeys as they emerge before feeding the next one.)

<strong>3. Monkeys should be fed by appointment only.</strong> (Do not entertain every monkey that appears at your door. Schedule the time to handle the monkey appropriately and send the monkey back to the originator with timelines and next steps to be achieved.)

<strong>4. Monkeys should be fed face-to-face or by telephone and never by email.</strong> (Monkeys should be handled in person so that an appropriate timeframe and strategy can be reviewed in dealing with the unruly monkey.)

<strong>5. Monkeys should have an assigned next feeding time and degree of initiative.</strong> These may be revised at times by mutual consent but never allowed to become vague or indefinite; otherwise, the monkey will either starve to death or wind up back on the manager’s back.

In the final analysis, to be clear, we are talking about the figurative monkey as a problem, not a real monkey. However, the art of batting the monkey off your back is an essential element of managing people and effective time management techniques. As the comedian George Carlin once quipped, “Just because you got the monkey off your back doesn’t mean the circus has left town.”

From another comedic observation, and one quite relevant, Winston Churchill observed, “Never hold a discussion with a monkey when the organ grinder is in the room.”

An overarching objective is that monkeys multiply, and just because you bat one off your back doesn’t mean others are not waiting in the trees to make you their next target.