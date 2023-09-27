In investing, no risk means no reward

<strong>Dear Cheapskate:</strong> This may be the ultimate in stupid questions but it’s been plaguing me for a while. Is there any value in converting my existing 401(k) into cash without removing the funds from my 401(k)? Do they even allow that? I hate losing all that lovely money as things dip and swirl. I would continue to contribute at my existing rate, 12%, including the company match of 3% for the 401(k). <strong>— Symantha</strong>

<strong>Dear Symantha:</strong> Employer-sponsored retirement plans, such as 401(k), typically have a cash option within the list of investments available to plan members. Look for a money market fund. If you move your account assets into that fund (which is perfectly allowable), the money is going to just sit there, not earning. It will be shielded from the wild swings in the market but will begin to lose value because you will not earn enough on your account to even keep up with inflation (reportedly 3.18% at this writing).

The very nature of investing is that you expose money to reasonable levels of risk with the expectation of achieving a profit or gain. Not all of the choices in your 401(k) plan carry the same level of risk. Just remember that in order to achieve a reward, you must be willing to take a reasonable level of risk. No risk, no reward.

The biggest problem with moving your account into a “cash position” is figuring how you will know when to move it back into investment funds that will give you a chance of achieving a gain. A better idea would be to contact your plan’s administrator and make an appointment to meet with an investment counselor to assess all of the options you have in your 401k plan. This person can help you match your tolerance for risk against the options you have in order to find the most comfortable place for the money you are contributing to your retirement account.

By the way, the only stupid questions are those we don’t ask. It was great to hear from you.