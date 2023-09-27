Briefcase: Sept. 27, 2023

KCC selects company to complement paramedics curriculum

<strong>Kankakee Community College</strong> recently selected Air Methods Ascend’s online EMS Review to integrate into the curriculum for students in the paramedic program. Air Methods is an air medical service provider.

KCC serves the 130,000 residents of Community College District 520, which includes all of Kankakee and portions of Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Livingston and Will counties. Offered in partnership with Riverside Medical Center, KCC’s paramedic program prepares individuals to provide advanced life support in and out of the hospital setting to critically ill and injured persons.

Students in this program are prepared through a combination of educational methods, including theory, instruction, demonstration and practice of life-saving skills for simulated and real emergency situations.

Instruction is provided by physicians specializing in emergency medicine, registered nurses with advanced education in trauma management and paramedics. Now students will also benefit from instruction provided through Ascend’s online programs.

“Our priority is ensuring our students are equipped with the best education and training possible to succeed in the field,” said KCC Dean of Health Careers Chris Gibson. “Ascend’s online program is a great way to further augment the instruction students are already receiving at KCC and ensure they remain updated on the latest medical best practices to provide the best patient care.”

Ascend’s offerings of online education programs include EMS Review for emergency medical responders seeking to advance their training, help improve emergent patient outcomes and meet their continuing education needs. Courses meet certification requirements for the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education and International Board of Specialty Certifications.