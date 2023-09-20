Main Street: Sept. 20, 2023

Ten years ago, I wrote one of my favorite articles about the problem of gatekeepers. In an era of more and more automation, it is more acute than ever, so it must be addressed again.

In the April 10, 2013, article, I wrote. “Imagine this. You’ve had a long day at work, you’re tired and don’t feel so well. You go to bed early and suddenly have a strange sensation of rising through clouds. You find yourself at the Pearly Gates. You ask yourself, Whether I’m having a whale of a dream or I have died. If the latter is true, the bad news is you have died. The good news is you are at the Pearly Gates. You are anxious to see the Lord, your friends, and family that have gone on before. Big problem. Saint Peter, the grandest of all gatekeepers, is not at the gate.

You notice two angels. There are no wings here, but they are attractive, courteous and pleasant. The angels know why you are here, but explain that only the gatekeeper, Saint Peter, can let you in. When will he be back you ask impatiently. We don’t know. He sometimes gets carried away at heavenly coffee breaks, goes on a short vacation, or gets so busy with other business that he might not show up for who knows how long. The alarm goes off, and you’re grateful to be alive but disappointed with how Peter the Gatekeeper (even in your dream) behaved.

Gatekeepers are an essential part of life. “A gatekeeper is someone who controls access.” Most gatekeepers are delegated the power of “gatekeeperism” and then act responsibly. They make it possible for the business or organization to function efficiently. Many administrative assistants function in this way. Primary care physicians are valuable in screening patients before they see specialists. But some gatekeepers insist on guarding the gate but are AWOL when you get to their gate.

More than ever, we are deluged with information, requests, phone calls and yet another offer for a car warranty. Business leaders have long known they must have a chain of command in place, and some of the most influential people in the chain are secretaries and administrative assistants. These are critical positions because failing to screen out irrelevant information can overload anyone. On the other hand, screening out the wrong information, which might even seem trivial, can result in a terrible disaster.

But let’s look at the other side of the coin — from that of the consumer. What impact, positive or negative, can a gatekeeper play? How has the growth of online business and more automation affected all that? Gatekeepers can be individuals, groups or even technologically-based. There are a variety of gatekeepers we must deal with every day.

<strong>In Person Real Life Gatekeepers</strong>

These gatekeepers screen calls and visitors, typically deflecting the ones they believe are unimportant. So, to reach the decision maker, you’ll need to demonstrate to the gatekeeper that it will benefit the decision maker to speak with you. In my first professional job as a market research supervisor at Winnebago Industries, we had the best receptionist I have ever worked with. To this day, I can still see her smiling face. When someone walked in the door, she made you feel like the most important person in the world. Her phone skills were superior.

But with a shortage of workers these days, in many businesses or government offices, it takes 10-20 rings or more before someone answers, or no one answers at all. Or if you show up during the prime business time, there is a sign that the office is closed during noon. As I have mentioned, if you are an owner or manager of an organization, try calling your own company at least once a month without identifying yourself. You may be pleasantly surprised or horrified.

<strong>Automated Gatekeepers</strong>

As more and more phone calls have become automated with a “press or say this number,” some automated gatekeepers have made things better, but most have not.

How many of us have gotten caught in one of those endless loops. Let me give you a specific example of a horrendous experience I recently had with a large national credit card company.

I generally do not identify companies by names with lousy service, but chances are you can figure it out. We fly a moderate amount but rarely pay for the flights anymore. We can accumulate travel points with credit cards.

For these types of credit cards, you pay an annual fee of about $95, but if you spend a specified amount within three months, you get thousands of points and other benefits.

I wanted to acquire a card for Delta points. Delta has exceptionally high consumer ratings, but in my opinion, they are working with a company that hurts their reputation.

Some of you will remember the actor, the late Karl Malden, who advised us regarding this company’s traveler’s checks ‘”Don’t leave home without them.” Later, they moved the campaign message to their credit cards.

I did not want to leave home without it, so I applied online for instant approval. With a credit rating score far in excess of 800 (850 is perfect), I thought it would be no problem. But the online application soon shot an e-mail back at me that they would further evaluate my application and send me a letter. I did receive a letter about a week later, denying my credit card application because, according to them, I had opened too many new accounts. I spend a lot of money with point-earning cards, but most always pay them off early or on time. Paradoxically, I recently applied for two high-end cards, which were approved by Capital One and my favorite company, Chase.

I wanted to talk to a real live person and ask them why I was denied. Frankly, I didn’t need their card but wanted to accumulate points with Delta’s chosen partner. A number was available in the letter. When I called, I got the usual automated system. Of course, how often have you heard, “Due to unexpectedly high call volume, you may have a long wait?” After getting out of the roundabout loop, I was put on hold. After a long wait, some cryptic message saying we are so busy now call back in four hours, I was cut off.

This column is not meant to be merely a gripe session but to remind us that if we are gatekeepers or are responsible for gatekeepers, we should create a system that makes them available and pleasant to deal with. If you must use an automated system, ensure that others not associated with your organization give you the occasional secret shopper report. I will follow through with certified inquiry letters to the CEOs of Delta and this company. I know I will not get through their gate, but chances are that a vice president or director will contact me. Stay tuned.