Main Street: Sept. 13, 2023

There has been much consternation in leadership circles concerning direct reports exhibiting disloyalty, acting your wage, lethargy, and toxicity in the organization. As a leadership consultant and professor, I have consulted with several high-profile organizations in dealing with this plethora of issues. In concert with the above problems, a lack of emotional intelligence coupled with mediocrity and sprinkled liberally with self-interest (rights over obligations) permeates the organization’s culture and affects internal as well as external stakeholders, and chaos ensues.

The underlying issue centers on organizational as well as individual loyalty. It is disingenuous, to say the least, that loyalty is a two-way street. As advanced by Haley Mackay, “Employee loyalty begins with employer loyalty. Your employees should know that if they do the job they were hired with a reasonable amount of competence and efficiency, you will support them.”

While these issues may seem like an insurmountable barrier to some leaders, an interesting article written by Thomas Simon titled “A Disloyal Employee – How to Spot Them.” I will highlight Simon’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

An unequal power dynamic can lead to employee disloyalty and trust issues. If employees feel relegated to a subservient status, a host of negative issues arise in the organizational culture. Simon asserts that loyalty is highly valued in interpersonal relations and is universally understood as loyalty to values, attitudes, and consistency, which is expressed in the honesty of relationships. Conversely, loyal team members exhibit a high degree of discipline and compliance with organizational goals, ethics, and legal, with a spirit of camaraderie that propels the organization to the next tier of excellence.

<strong>1. What is the loyalty of employees?</strong> (Employee loyalty is loosely defined as a commitment to reliable performance of duties, regardless of temporary difficulties in the work environment. In addition, loyalty rests on identifying with the organization’s goals, vision and values. Finally, loyalty is embedded in protecting organizational and trade secrets, reducing any conflicts of interest, and taking effective constructive criticism without retaliating against the leader or team.)

<strong>2. Employee disloyalty — What will it lead to?</strong> (Astonishingly, disloyalty causes decreases in performance on daily and critical tasks, and a lack of direction and sense of mission are hallmarks signs of lethargy and disloyalty. An inherent sense of urgency of purpose combined with a legal obligation to adhere to the organization’s safety and non-disclosure of critical trade secrets or information that can damage the organization’s overall well-being is essential, and a lack of loyalty can decimate the entire organizational structure. Finally, disloyal employees are prone to lack of communication with information, stonewalling projects, and even subverting direct orders to induce conflict, chaos, and dissension.)

<strong>3. How to develop the loyalty of employees:</strong> (Loyalty is often a difficult and time-consuming endeavor as it is built on communication, trust, transparency, and promoting a positive image of the employee as well as the organization. The human resources department is tasked with finding essential and viable candidates for the right job. In many ways, HR is tasked with building a relationship based on critical factors of adaptation of new employees, creating and promoting a spirit of team, inclusivity, unity of purpose, training and educational opportunities, and a chance for growth and self-realization all stimulate the employee’s ability to be loyal as their needs are being met.)

This constellation of concepts regarding loyalty is often a complex and tenuous issue in today’s challenging work environment. Diamond-level leaders intuitively understand the intricacy of the art of managing people. Utilizing the Golden Rule, “Treating others as you wish to be treated,” compared to the Platinum Rule, “Treat others how they wish to be treated,” is the essential differentiation of being a good versus a diamond-level leader.

Evoking feelings of loyalty is engrained in making your team feel attached to unity of purpose and a culture of pride, success and personal enrichment united with meeting the goals and objectives of the organization. As presented on the website gbscorporate.com., “Employment Loyalty is your Most Important Resource,” they list 10 essential loyalty dimensions for your organization:

• Strong leadership inspires strong loyalty.

• Connect with your staff.

• Show you trust your employees.

• Provide honest feedback and two-way communication.

• Develop a Millennial mindset.

• Reward your employees appropriately.

• Remove necessary uncertainty.

• Be fair and neutral.

• Be supportive and show you genuinely care.

• Offer training and development.

In the final analysis, loyalty is an essential assurance to move your organization to the next tier of excellence. Without loyalty, your organization will drift in the morass of chaos, uncertainty, lack of direction, and toxicity. It is based on the law of reciprocity, “When someone does something for you, you feel obligated to reciprocate or do something in return for them.” Therefore, logic dictates that to get loyalty, you must show loyalty. To paraphrase the great Beatles song “The End … and in the end, the love [loyalty] you take is equal to the love [loyalty] you make,” is undoubtably one to remember.