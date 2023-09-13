Briefcase: Sept. 13, 2023

Cams & Cues

becomes

U-Haul dealer

U-Haul Co. of Illinois Inc. recently announced that <strong>Cams & Cues</strong>, an auto repair shop, signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Kankakee area.

Cams & Cues is at 7096 W. Illinois Route 17 and offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, U-Box storage containers, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes. Cams & Cues partners are Gerald Sims and Lowell Stovall.

With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers are delivered to and picked up at your door, can be packed on one’s timeframe and are placed in a secure warehouse until one is ready to retrieve his or her belongings. U-Box containers can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. or Canada and stored for as long as you need.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 815-932-6986 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Kankakee-IL-60901/046771/.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. More than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation.

For more information, visit uhaul.com.