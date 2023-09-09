What's different about paint on new cars?

<strong>Q:</strong> What is different about the paint jobs on new cars? It looks distinctively different than that on all older cars — like a hard shell coating. <strong>— L.F., Park Ridge, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I have noticed the same phenomenon but haven’t given it much thought. After all, I’m a nuts-and-bolts guy. So I turned to PPG for help. “A traditional automotive paint process begins with the application of pretreatment and electrocoat followed by a primer layer. After the primer layer is cured, a topcoat layer of basecoat and clearcoat is applied and cured. The result is a five-layer lustrous and durable paint finish,” PPG’s Mark Silvey told me. “Innovations across all five layers of coatings on new cars have enabled automotive manufacturers to continually enhance the appearance of cars, make the coatings more durable and scratch resistant, and have helped to make vehicles easier to keep clean and maintain.”

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2023 Toyota Camry SE. The car came with a maintenance plan for the first two years, including oil changes. The first scheduled oil change is not until 10,000 miles. They say because it is synthetic oil that is the appropriate time frame. I don’t put a lot of miles on the car (4,000 in the first six months) especially during the summer when I primarily ride my motorcycle. Is there a time limit for oil if you are still below the mileage limit? Also, do you think that 10,000 miles is an excessive amount of miles to wait between oil changes? <strong>— B.A., Oak Lawn, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Full synthetic oil doesn’t break down as quickly as semi-syn or regular motor oil. You are safe to follow the book and/or the oil change reminder light.

<strong>Q:</strong> Is it necessary to replace brake discs each time the pads are replaced? <strong>— B.K., Riverwoods, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Rotors (the discs of disc brakes) used to be quite beefy. During a brake job, the mechanic machined them to remove any grooves and other imperfections. Now, rotors are so thin and inexpensive that replacement with a brake job is common. But unless there is damage, you may opt out.

<strong>Q:</strong> I love 4-cylinder my Equinox. It has a sunroof and tow hitch, a rare combination. However, at 196,000 miles, my check engine light is on with a P0014 and a P0016 code. I’m told I need a timing belt replacement. But no one wants to do it because they tell me the engines aren’t designed to last more than 200,000 miles. Chevy recommends a replacement engine for $12,000 (ridiculous!). I’m not ready for the investment in a new car. Is a rebuilt engine a viable option? Who are the best providers? Or should I cut my losses? <strong>— P. T., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I have installed many rebuilt engines over the years. They are a considerably less expensive option than new ones. Often, a short block is all you need. The other components get transferred to it. I have relied on Jasper, which says on its website that they provide “a 3-year/100,000-mile warranty on our gas engines.” The codes are related to the camshaft actuator position sensor. I would replace it before replacing either the timing belt or, heaven forbid, the engine. If that solves the problem, you should still replace the timing belt soon.