Briefcase: Sept. 9, 2023

Piggush Engineering acquires surveying company

<strong>Piggush Engineering</strong>, in Kankakee, announced Wednesday it has acquired Krause Surveying, of Cullom, according to a published report. Piggush, founded in 2013 in Bourbonnais, extends its reach into surveying with the acquisition of Krause, which has been in business since 1977.

“We are thrilled to be able to combine the history of quality surveying services and look forward to adding the reputation of the Krause Surveying brand to our family of services,” said Neil Piggush, president of Piggush Engineering in the story in the Country Herald. “This move will further assist in the company’s growth and expansion of our surveying services in order to better meet the needs of our clients.”

Carl Krause, president of Krause Surveying, said Piggush made the decision simple.

“We are confident this is a great fit for our teams, clients, and communities, a win all around for us to pass on the business we’ve built and be able to grow and succeed together,” Krause said.