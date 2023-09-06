Main Street: Jan. 6, 2023

<em>“Facts tell, stories sell.” — Anonymous</em>

About four years ago, I wrote an article titled “Let me tell you a Story. The Magic and Power of Stories.” I had a lot of positive feedback from readers. Everybody likes a story, whether it is the 5-year-old or the 95-year-old. I want to update that article and add some new points as well.

As a former professor, it did not take me long to realize when I had students’ attention and conversely when their eyes were glazing over. Those of us who primarily talk for a living, at times, must also sit in the audience and are “sufferers.” And we should know better than to drone on and on. Whether listening to a sermon, a lecture, a professional paper, or a report in a meeting, we only have so much tolerance for facts and figures, especially if it is just a verbal presentation without any visual aids.

The issue of stories is especially on my mind these days. I have been asked to lead a faith/life group at our new church – St. Marks’ Lutheran in a 10-session study of Jesus’s parables. If you are a longtime church member, or even if you are not, you are likely to remember some of the most compelling stories in the world — the parables — such as the Good Samaritan, the Sower, and the Lost Sheep. In Christ’s time, most people were not literate but they could relate to stories that reflected their daily life experiences.

Today, the overwhelming majority of TV, movies and books tell stories. And if you think about it, sports are stories playing out before us. And the best sports commentators and writers go beyond the statistics and tell us the player’s story.

Many of you will remember the story of Florida State’s premiere running back and later NFL player (Tampa & Atlanta), Warrick Dunn. “On January 7, 1993, two days after Dunn’s 18th birthday, his mother, Betty Smothers, a Baton Rouge Police Officer, was murdered while working an off-duty security job. Dunn had to grow up really fast. He became the head of his family and raised his siblings.” (Source: Wikipedia.) Because of his story and experience, Warrick uses his influence today like never before.

According to wdc.org, “Former NFL player Warrick Dunn makes dreams come true for families in need. Warrick Dunn played football for 12 seasons in the NFL, but he says his teamwork off the field has been far more meaningful — building homes for families in need alongside Habitat for Humanity.” What a memorable story he has! Stories can be both lived and told.

In the past 25 years, most speakers use PowerPoints to aid in their presentations.

In some ways, it has been an improvement over just someone talking, but in other ways a calamity. Have you ever experienced “Death by PowerPoint?”

Chances are yes. Especially if it is screen after screen filled with line after line of words without any graphics or illustrations.

Even the best professionally produced PowerPoint well-presented can give you droopy eyes if someone drones on.

In my original article published June 5, 2019, I mentioned that “Brain expert John Medina believes the average human being has an attention span of about 10 minutes. So what will happen if you have to present a 1-2 hour training session? Dr. Medina says you have to ‘change up’ what you do about every 10 minutes. You can use many techniques, such as getting the audience to participate, doing a role play, or saying something startling. But perhaps the most effective way is to use the power and magic of telling a compelling story.”

No doubt several thousand of The Daily Journal readers have heard Dr. John Bowling speak at some event while he was president of Olivet Nazarene University from 1991-2021. Bowling was one of the most gifted speakers I have ever heard. His trademark style was to immediately open his talk, speech or sermon with a story that would grab your interest. Sometimes, his whole talk was built around that story. At other times, it was a launching point, and still, in other cases, he would return to the story to close the loop. (Now that I live in another state, I can use his brilliant approach myself!)

So what are the implications for us whether we are preachers, teachers, managers, parents or grandparents? Having a good story has considerable sway with your audience. Let me give you four short examples that illustrate the importance of integrating story telling into your presentations.

<strong>1.</strong> Corporate and organizational culture is, many times, most effectively conveyed by a story. It can cut two ways, though. Stories about employees who went the extra mile or the boss who was extraordinarily generous in helping a struggling family enhance the culture. But sometimes, stories where someone was fired for failing to live up to the company’s values also provide essential boundaries.

<strong>2.</strong> While it is true that facts and figures need to be illustrated, inserting a specific story brings things home, especially if the story is positive. Perhaps using the 10-minute rule, as Medina has suggested, is a good guideline. But make sure the story is pertinent and relevant. Otherwise, people will feel you are wasting their time.

<strong>3.</strong> Stories that feature heroes are powerful. President Ronald Reagan was among the first presidents to use this technique during his State of the Union addresses. Every President since that time has done the same. But be careful that you have the person’s permission and don’t use their story to just manipulate emotions.

<strong>4.</strong> As Dr. Ed Piatt wrote about a couple of weeks ago, humor can be incredibly effective. Abraham Lincoln was legendary in his ability to tell a great story. By the way, telling a good story at your own expense is fine. But never ever tell a tale at someone else’s expense. I’ve seen this unfortunate practice, and the results are not pretty.

We are all living out a story. Sharing your story with others will make you more compelling and effective.