Briefcase: Sept. 6, 2023

<strong>Ri</strong>verside Healthcare celebrates primary care month

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong> in Kankakee is celebrating Primary Care Month this September. As a health care provider in the region, Riverside recognizes the vital role that primary care plays in promoting and maintaining the health and well-being of our community.

Primary Care Month serves as an annual reminder of the importance of keeping up with your health, getting screenings, and having a relationship with a primary care provider. Step away from the screen and get screened. Regular checkups and screenings are the best way to stay on top of your health and catch potential health issues before they become serious.

Riverside is committed to delivering primary care to individuals and families, and does so through the Riverside Medical Group. This month-long celebration provides an opportunity to acknowledge the health care professionals who work to provide preventive care, manage chronic conditions, and address a wide range of health concerns.

“Our primary care providers are at the heart of our mission to improve the health and well-being of those we serve,” said Dawn Willbarger, vice president of the Riverside Medical Group. “During Primary Care Month, we express our gratitude for their unwavering commitment to delivering compassionate and personalized care to our patients.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to health care, Riverside is dedicated to ensuring that individuals have access to timely and comprehensive primary care services that are essential for overall health. Riverside Medical Group has ore than 40 primary care providers. Primary Care Month serves as a reminder that a strong foundation of primary care is key to a healthier and more resilient community.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org/primarycare.