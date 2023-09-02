The long and short of it

<strong>Q:</strong> Love your column even though I’m not a car buff. My problem is that I’m short and my arms are short. When the hatch is opened, the handle is still about 10 inches higher than my hand can reach to pull it down. I see nothing inside the hatch that could be attached to a rope allowing me to pull down the hatch. I called the dealership to see if there’s a simple fix for this issue. They said no, so I asked if a hook could be installed inside the hatch. The dealership said no dice, they wouldn’t do it. I Googled to see if any other drivers were trying to solve this problem. I found no entries that could help, although I did enjoy one guy’s plea to help his short wife. Buy her high heels, he suggested. <strong>— J.M., Evanston, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Although stilettos may make a stunning fashion statement, they are difficult to drive in. I suggest taking your car to an independent repair shop or body shop where they will happily make a custom modification for you.

<strong>Q:</strong> I bought a 2016 Buick Encore with 85,000 miles a year ago. The check engine light is on most of the time. I have had it checked out and reset numerous times and my dealer said the codes involve the oxygen sensor and that it’s not critical. I have unlimited resets at my dealer where I bought this used car. Lately it comes back on the next time I start the car. Is this an expensive repair and is it worth doing since it’s post-catalytic converter in the exhaust? Mostly, it’s just aggravating to see it on. <strong>— T.P., Brainerd, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There is some controversy as to the function and need for an after-the-cat sensor. It may aid in fuel mixture control but is much slower to react than the pre-cat sensor. To replace it yourself, the cost is probably under $100. Professional replacement would be higher. Get some quotes.

<strong>Q:</strong> I just had one of my tires repaired (screw in it) at a reputable tire store. While repairing it they noticed the manufacturer’s date on it. They said that manufacturers recommend replacing the tire at seven years old. The tread on the tire was good, and overall, in good shape. Most weeks my wife puts fewer than 30 miles on the tires and the vehicle is parked in the garage. Is this the seven-year manufacturers’ ploy to sell new tires, or what? <strong>— J.G., Las Vegas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The Tire Manufactures Association says on its website that you need not worry too much about the age of your tires. “Most people drive enough miles every year that their tires will need to be replaced before age becomes an issue. But there are a couple of important cases we want you to know about where age can be more a factor than mileage.” To find everything you want to know about tire aging and much more, go to ustires.org/tire-facts.

<strong>Q:</strong> My new car came already loaded with nitrogen in the tires. Each tire had about 48psi until I questioned that. The steering frequently has some pull to the left and right. After changing tire pressure to 35psi in each tire, I was told that it might take a while for the tires to adjust and help with the pull in steering. What do you think? <strong>— L.S., Colorado Springs, Colo.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Tires are overinflated before shipping. It helps avoid flat spots while on the truck or dealer’s lot. I think somebody was full of hot air and was blowing you off.